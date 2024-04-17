Canon firmware addresses pan assist for super-long telephoto RF lenses

Good news for sports and wildlife shooters. Canon has released new firmware for five of its super telephoto lenses. These include the popular Canon RF 100-300mm f/2.8 L IS USM (buy here), along with four of the company’s big primes.

The primes are the RF mount 400mm f/2.8L IS (buy here), 600mm f/4L IS (buy here), 800mm f/5.6L IS (buy here), and 1200mm f/8L IS (buy here) lenses. All very big, all very expensive lenses.

The new firmware updates are largely just to improve the panning assist mode when shooting with an electronic shutter. However, firmware updates will often include other undocumented updates and fixes, too.

So, even if you’re not facing issues with panning assist mode, it’s worth updating if you use these lenses.

Canon RF 100-300mm f/2.8 L IS USM

These are the patch notes for the Canon RF 100-300mm f/2.8 L IS USM lens read as below. This is the only lens that receives firmware with a unique description, having a second entry.

This firmware incorporates the following changes. It is now easier to focus even during fast zoom operations. In electronic shutter mode, the control of panning assist after the second shot of continuous shooting has been improved.

Canon RF 400/2.8, 600/4, 800/5.6, 1200/8 L IS USM

The four prime lenses in the Canon RF super-telephoto firmware update all share the same patch notes, with just one item.

This firmware incorporates the following changes. In electronic shutter mode, the control of panning assist after the second shot of continuous shooting has been improved.

Not a massive change, but one from which its users will benefit.

You can download the new firmware updates from the links below.

Canon RF100-300mm F2.8 L IS USM v1.0.6 – Download here

Canon RF400mm F2.8 L IS USM v1.0.6 – Download here

Canon RF600mm F4 L IS USM v1.0.6 – Download here

Canon RF800mm F5.6 L IS USM v1.0.4 – Download here

Canon RF1200mm F8 L IS USM v1.0.4 – Download here

As mentioned above, it’s worth downloading and updating the firmware if you own one of these lenses. Even if you’re not experiencing any issues with what the updates say they fix, they will generally improve overall performance.

[via Canon Watch]