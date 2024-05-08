Viltrox brings full-frame AF 16mm f/1.8 Pro lens to Nikon Z mount

Viltrox has announced a new full-frame autofocus 16mm f/1.8 lens for Nikon Z (buy here). The lens is essentially the same as that released for the Sony E mount last year (buy here) but for Nikon Z.

Offering an ultra-wide field of view with a bright f/1.8 aperture, it makes for an ideal lens for things like landscape and architecture photography. And unlike many other lenses this wide, you can use screw-on filters with it.

Viltrox AF 16mm f/1.8 Pro for Nikon

Viltrox has stepped up its game a little over the last few years. So much so that Canon ordered them to stop making RF mount lenses. But it looks like things are full steam ahead for the Nikon Z mount lenses.

The Viltrox AF16mm f/1.8 Pro is a full-frame lens, originally released for Sony E mount last year. It sports an interesting little LCD display, which provides real-time feedback on the lens settings, aperture, focus distance, etc.

Next to the display are two function buttons. These can be customised to utilise a variety of settings or instant recall to two focus distance presets. There’s also an AF/MF switch, letting you knock it over to manual without having to adjust it on the camera.

It’s weather-sealed, with multi-layer coatings to protect it from debris and water. Naturally, they also help to reduce flare, chromatic aberration, etc. It’s compatible with Nikon’s eye and face detection autofocus system.

It’s nice to see this one come to Nikon, as the widest prime lens Nikon makes for Z mount is the Nikkor Z 20mm f/1.8 S (buy here). The new Viltrox is significantly wider and significantly less expensive.

Price and Availability

The Viltrox AF 16mm f/1.8 Pro for Nikon Z is available to pre-order now for $549. Shipping is expected to begin at the end of May.