Profoto’s “industrial grade” D3 offers up to 1250Ws of power

May 8, 2024

John Aldred is a photographer with over 25 years of experience in the portrait and commercial worlds. He is based in Scotland and has been an early adopter – and occasional beta tester – of almost every digital imaging technology in that time. As well as his creative visual work, John uses 3D printing, electronics and programming to create his own photography and filmmaking tools and consults for a number of brands across the industry.

Profoto D3 Strobe

Despite announcing its recent intention to get into continuous video lights, Profoto has announced a new strobe. It’s the Profoto D3 (buy here), available in 750Ws and 1250Ws flavours. They offer an impressive 11-stop range with 0.1-stop increments.

It features dedicated ECO, BOOST and FREEZE modes to optimise for colour consistency, maximum light output or action-stopping power. It also has an LED light that they say is as powerful as a 400W Halogen, making it potentially useful for video, too.

YouTube video

Profoto D3 – Built from scratch

Profoto says that the D3 has been rebuilt from the ground up rather than being based on existing models. This allows them to introduce new technology that isn’t subject to the limitations of past models.

One of those features is the mode selection. ECO mode provides the best possible colour and power consistency from shot to shot. BOOST mode maximised the light output at the expense of a little colour accuracy. FREEZE mode works to keep the flash duration as short as possible to freeze the action in front of the camera.

Profoto D3 Side and rear display

Of course, they’re a little more limited in one way than many previous models, too. they’re AC-powered, requiring 100-240v. So, it’s good to go worldwide as long as you’ve got a plug socket handy. But they’re not really portable in the same way that something like the Profoto B10X is.

You can take them on location with some kind of portable power station or generator, but you’re likely looking for ones that can put out a good amount of current to be able to handle the demand when recycling.

Profoto D3 side and front

They’re available in 750Ws and 1,250Ws capacities. With this sort of output and advanced feature set, it’s clear that these lights are targeted towards the higher end of the market. Of course, the price tag also indicates this.

The Profoto D3 also has a high-output modelling light. Profoto says that the D3’s modelling light puts out as much output as a 400W halogen lamp, but at only 15% of the power. That means only 60W. So, you can potentially also use this as a video light, in a pinch.

It would be interesting to see how this light compares in output, recycle time, flash durations, colour and power consistency, etc., in the real world against something like the Godox AD1200Pro. Of course, I’m sure the inevitable comparisons will be popping up all over YouTube soon.

Profoto D3 Specs

Max Power750Ws1,250Ws
Flash duration (t0.1)Eco: 1/600-1/5500s
Boost: 1/600-1/5500s
Freeze: 1/600-1/15900s		Eco: 1/600-1/4000s
Boost: 1/600-1/4000s
Freeze: 1/600-1/12800s
Flash duration (t0.5)Eco: 1/1900-1/7000s
Boost: 1/1900-1/7000s
Freeze: 1/1900-1/75000s		Eco: 1/1400-1/5000s
Boost: 1/1400-1/5000s
Freeze: 1/1400-1/62000s
Colour temp5600K +/-100K5600K +/-100K
StyleMonolightMonolight
Sync speedUp to 1/8,000 (HSS)Up to 1/8,000 (HSS)
Wireless2.4GHz Profoto AirX2.4GHz Profoto AirX
Modifier mountProfotoProfoto
Modelling light60W COB LED (400W Halogen equiv)60W COB LED (400W Halogen equiv)
Power options100-240v AC Power100-240v AC Power
Dimensions13 x 34.5 x 20cm13 x 34.5 x 20cm
Weight3.6kg4.1kg

Price and Availability

The Profoto D3 is available to pre-order now for $2,995 for the 750Ws version and $3,995 for the 1,250Ws version. Both units are expected to begin shipping this month.

