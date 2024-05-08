Profoto’s “industrial grade” D3 offers up to 1250Ws of power
May 8, 2024
Despite announcing its recent intention to get into continuous video lights, Profoto has announced a new strobe. It’s the Profoto D3 (buy here), available in 750Ws and 1250Ws flavours. They offer an impressive 11-stop range with 0.1-stop increments.
It features dedicated ECO, BOOST and FREEZE modes to optimise for colour consistency, maximum light output or action-stopping power. It also has an LED light that they say is as powerful as a 400W Halogen, making it potentially useful for video, too.
Profoto D3 – Built from scratch
Profoto says that the D3 has been rebuilt from the ground up rather than being based on existing models. This allows them to introduce new technology that isn’t subject to the limitations of past models.
One of those features is the mode selection. ECO mode provides the best possible colour and power consistency from shot to shot. BOOST mode maximised the light output at the expense of a little colour accuracy. FREEZE mode works to keep the flash duration as short as possible to freeze the action in front of the camera.
Of course, they’re a little more limited in one way than many previous models, too. they’re AC-powered, requiring 100-240v. So, it’s good to go worldwide as long as you’ve got a plug socket handy. But they’re not really portable in the same way that something like the Profoto B10X is.
You can take them on location with some kind of portable power station or generator, but you’re likely looking for ones that can put out a good amount of current to be able to handle the demand when recycling.
They’re available in 750Ws and 1,250Ws capacities. With this sort of output and advanced feature set, it’s clear that these lights are targeted towards the higher end of the market. Of course, the price tag also indicates this.
The Profoto D3 also has a high-output modelling light. Profoto says that the D3’s modelling light puts out as much output as a 400W halogen lamp, but at only 15% of the power. That means only 60W. So, you can potentially also use this as a video light, in a pinch.
It would be interesting to see how this light compares in output, recycle time, flash durations, colour and power consistency, etc., in the real world against something like the Godox AD1200Pro. Of course, I’m sure the inevitable comparisons will be popping up all over YouTube soon.
Profoto D3 Specs
|Max Power
|750Ws
|1,250Ws
|Flash duration (t0.1)
|Eco: 1/600-1/5500s
Boost: 1/600-1/5500s
Freeze: 1/600-1/15900s
|Eco: 1/600-1/4000s
Boost: 1/600-1/4000s
Freeze: 1/600-1/12800s
|Flash duration (t0.5)
|Eco: 1/1900-1/7000s
Boost: 1/1900-1/7000s
Freeze: 1/1900-1/75000s
|Eco: 1/1400-1/5000s
Boost: 1/1400-1/5000s
Freeze: 1/1400-1/62000s
|Colour temp
|5600K +/-100K
|5600K +/-100K
|Style
|Monolight
|Monolight
|Sync speed
|Up to 1/8,000 (HSS)
|Up to 1/8,000 (HSS)
|Wireless
|2.4GHz Profoto AirX
|2.4GHz Profoto AirX
|Modifier mount
|Profoto
|Profoto
|Modelling light
|60W COB LED (400W Halogen equiv)
|60W COB LED (400W Halogen equiv)
|Power options
|100-240v AC Power
|100-240v AC Power
|Dimensions
|13 x 34.5 x 20cm
|13 x 34.5 x 20cm
|Weight
|3.6kg
|4.1kg
Price and Availability
The Profoto D3 is available to pre-order now for $2,995 for the 750Ws version and $3,995 for the 1,250Ws version. Both units are expected to begin shipping this month.
