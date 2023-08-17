Transport for London develop armoured traffic cameras after spate of attacks

In response to a surge in attacks by vigilantes targeting enforcement cameras, Transport for London (TfL) has unveiled a robust solution: the ‘armoured’ cameras.

These incidents of vandalism and theft have sparked Scotland Yard’s involvement, launching investigations into numerous cases ahead of the Ultra Low Emission Zone (ULEZ) expansion scheduled for August 29th in the Greater London area.

The scale of the issue became apparent as ITV News surveyed a two-mile stretch of road in Bromley, south London. Astonishingly, six locations were identified where enforcement cameras had fallen victim to these attacks.

The vandals’ destructive acts ranged from cutting and ripping out cables to outright theft. Three cameras were vandalized, while a staggering 17 were stolen.

TfL’s response to this trend is the development of the ‘armoured’ ULEZ camera, featuring a reinforced steel casing at the rear to protect vital wiring components. While undoubtedly necessary, this measure comes at an additional cost to the already substantial £140 million expenditure ($178M) for installing 2,750 cameras and warning signs.

Attributing some of the thefts and sabotage attempts to a group known as the ‘Bladerunners,’ authorities are committed to apprehending those responsible and putting an end to the attacks that threaten the integrity of the ULEZ infrastructure.

The ULEZ expansion is part of the UK’s attempt to create cleaner environments by reducing traffic emissions and enlarging the congestion charging zone. If a vehicle doesn’t meet the emission requirements, divers are required to pay £12.50 ($15.89) per day to drive their car within the zone.

