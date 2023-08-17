Powerful female portraits win The International Portrait Photographer of the Year 2023

The International Portrait Photographer of the Year has announced this year’s winners. And for 2023, the overall winner is Forough Yavari of Australia. Her portraits are truly something else, inspired and focused on women and their lives and experiences. Gentle and tough at the same time, her photos brought her the first prize in this competition. But of course, the category winners are also not to miss, so we bring you the winner gallery to enjoy.

Forough is an award-winning fine art portrait and fashion photographer. She was born in Iran, and based in Melbourne, Australia as of 2011. Her work is inspired by her life experiences as a woman, focusing on portraying the narrative behind the lives of women from around the world.

“I participate in the ‘International Portrait Photographer of the Year’ competition because it offers an exceptional platform to showcase my portrait photography skills and gain international recognition,” the winner said. “By entering this prestigious competition, I am encouraged to explore diverse approaches, subjects and techniques, which enhances my creative abilities, enabling me to refine my craft further.”

As for the categories, we have The Character Study, The Environmental Portrait, Portrait Story, and Family Sitting. And all of the category winners and runner-ups are marvelous! But there’s more. The contest chooses the Top 101 portrait photographs of the year, which will be published in the annual book. It’s published online, but you can also buy it as a tangible, hard-cover paper publication.

On the contest’s website, you can see the preliminary Awards book as a flipbook. And I now leave you to the wonderful category winners of this contest.

Portrait Story

The Environmental Portrait

The Character Study

Family Sitting