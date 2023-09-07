These 12 beautiful images reflect wildlife’s search for survival

The Focus for Survival photography competition has announced this year’s 12 finalists. The 12 spectacular images will be featured in a calendar to raise money for conservation projects and recovering ecosystems.
Photographers were tasked with capturing images that celebrate the natural world. Entries ranged from the icy peaks of the Greater Himalayas in Pakistan to the sparkling blue of the Caribbean Sea off Dominica.
The competition was started by the charity Explorers Against Extinction and has been running since 2019. Each year has seen a growing number of entries from amateur and professional photographers all over the world.
I’d be hard-pushed to choose a favourite out of these 12 images. If you can, however, you can take part by choosing your favourite image. Visit the website to vote for the People’s Choice Award (voting closes in October).
Here are the 12 selected images:
JANUARY 2024
Nairobi King
Torie Hilley
Lion, Nairobi National Park, Kenya
FEBRUARY 2024
Avalanche
Paddy Scott
K6, Karokoram, Greater Himalayas, Pakistan
MARCH 2024
Swingtime
Ria Waugh
Mountain Gorilla, Bwindi Impenetrable Forest, Uganda
APRIL 2024
Water for Survival
Apurba Kumar Das
Green-tailed Sunbird, Rishop, West Bengal, India
MAY 2024
Sunset
Tracey Graves
Cheetah, Mara North Conservancy, Kenya
JUNE 2024
The Giants
Subi Sridharan
Savannah Elephants with Mount Kilimanjaro, Amboseli, Kenya
JULY 2024
Cloud Walker
Torie Hilley
Coastal Brown Bear, Lake Clark National Park and Preserve, Alaska, USA
AUGUST 2024
Homeward Bound
John Leigh
Arabian Oryx, Murqquab, Dubai, UAE
SEPTEMBER 2024
Safely Intrepid
Gabriella Comi
Cheetah Family, Serengeti National Park, Tanzania
OCTOBER 2024
A Flicker of Hope
Simon Hilbourne
Sperm Whales, Caribbean waters of Dominica
NOVEMBER 2024
In the Pink or on the Brink
Amarjeetsingh Bishnoi
Lesser Flamingos, TS Chanakya wetlands, Mumbai
DECEMBER 2024
My New Toy
Celia Kujala
Steller sea lion, Norris Rocks, Hornby Island, British Columbia
