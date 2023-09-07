Photographer on life support after accident shooting football game

A Kansas photographer is on life support after she was injured while shooting a high school football match. Photographer Linda Gregory was photographing the game hosted by Wichita Northwest High School on Monday.

Gregory was struck in a collision with a player, fell and hit her head on a metal bar. An ambulance quickly transported her to a local hospital, where her husband, Mel, provided updates on her worsening condition.

Initially, there had been some hope that Linda would recover. However, her family have now begun to talk about organ donation.

“There is little hope left for her, but she might live on in the bodies of others,” Mel wrote on Facebook. “Linda has been my soulmate, my bestest [sic] in everything, and she will go as she would like to have gone.”

During her dedicated years in sports photography, Linda forged deep friendships with coaches, players, and parents within the League 42 youth baseball league and at Northwest High School. Many people have expressed their sadness and feelings of loss, describing how she touched so many people’s lives.

Linda’s website shows that she is an accomplished photographer and shot multiple different genres, from portraits to light painting.

Stories such as this one are always hard to report. You don’t really consider that when you head out to just another regular shoot that, it could be your last. Another side-line photographer was knocked unconscious when a player slammed into her in a similar manner.

DIYP sends our deepest condolences to Linda’s family and friends and prays for a miracle.

[Via Petapixel]