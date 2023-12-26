The Godox BFP and BLP use EF lenses to modify flashes and LEDs

Projection attachments have been around for a while. We already saw some from Godox, like the AK-R21 ($89), but now Godox has announced two new products that take the concept to another level. The Godox BFP and Godox BLP for flashes and LEDs, respectively. Did I mention they use EF lenses?

The Godox BFP and Godox BLP

The Godox BFP and Godox BLP are designed to turn your flash or LED into a projector. They are similar to products like the Light Blaster ($99) and use various slides and your existing lights to create different lighting effects.

Projection attachments have become pretty popular over the last few years, with several products released to the market, like the aforementioned Light Blaster and Godox’s older projection kit for large strobes or their more recent MLP series ($299).

However, the Godox BFP and BLP have more features than most products in this category. Each has an adjustable iris diaphragm, which allows for spot size control. Additionally, the BFP and BLP have a rotating design that offers 360 degrees of rotation. Using the top dial, you can change a pattern’s angle without reinserting the Gobo. Of course, you have support for gels, Gobos, and shutter controls.

Mounting EF lenses on lighting equipment

Having the EF mount is great because it gives you many, many options for your setup. If you want to buy extra lenses from GODOX, you can get 48mm, 65mm, and 150mm lenses in addition to the included 85mm lens.

But what if you wanted to use a zoom lens for versatility? What if you want a focal length that Godox doesn’t currently offer? The EF mount allows using “any” Canon-compatible lens on the projector. Far more lenses than Godox could offer. Better yet, EF lenses are now pretty affordable in the second-hand market.

Thanks to their standard Bowens mounts, the Godox BFP and BLP can be used with many different flashes and LEDs. For the BFP, Godox recommends strobes like the AD600 Pro ($899) or the AD1200 PRO ($1599), but you can choose among many other Godox strobes. For the BLP, Godox recommends LEDs up to 300W, like the SL series ($139) or the M series ($269).

Godox BLP included and optional accessories Godox BFP included and optional accessories

Price and availability

The BFP and BLP are not restricted to Godox lights. You are not even limited to Bowens mount. If you want, you can get adapters to support other mounts. The Godox BFP and BLP come with a Gobo set, an 85mm lens, a gel frame, a Gobo holder, and a carry bag. According to Godox, they will be available soon for $299.