Tamron has made the world’s largest lens (kinda)

I remember being at a Focus on Imaging show (now The Photography Show) at the Birmingham NEC a few years ago and playing with the Sigma 200-500mm f/2.8 lens (buy here). What an absolute monster. It’s nothing compared to this, though.

The video below shows a giant new lens, built by Tamron, travelling through the streets on the back of a truck. Well, technically, it’s not new, it’s the Tamron 35-150mm f/2-2.8 Di III VXD (buy here). Obviously, it’s not a real lens, but it still looks mighty impressive!

The lens appears to be for some upcoming promotion or marketing campaign. Nothing has been announced yet, though. It’s likely that we will see this again as part of some new promotion at CP+ in Japan in February 2024.

At least, that’s the most probable option. If not, we’re about to see a mirrorless camera with the world’s largest sensor.

[via Sony Alpha Rumors]