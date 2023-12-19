Midjourney is moving to its own dedicated website

Midjourney, one of the leading AI image generators, has moved to its own dedicated website. The alpha version of Midjourney’s own website is now available to existing users. Prior to this, Midjourney was hosted and accessed via Discord.

This may not seem like a big deal. However, it is likely to make Midjourney even more powerful than it already is.

One of the pain points of using Midjourney was the awkward user interface. You had to sign up to the social media app Discord and navigate among confusing chat threads just to be able to generate images. It was clunky and not at all intuitive to most users who were previously unfamiliar with Discord.

Although Midjourney had already gone through several versions and introduced a lot of features, such as out-painting, it was at the limit of what it could do on the Discord platform.

Users who have tried the new site have apparently reported a much easier-to-navigate interface and expect to see a host of new features added in the coming months. This could make Midjourney even more popular and will see it keeping its competitive edge among other image generators.

Midjourney says that the new site lets users browse, search, and filter images more easily. They can also comment, like and share images with others. Additionally, users will be able to customise their profiles, settings, and preferences.

Midjourney is also allegedly working on a new mobile app. Users can expect version 6 to drop around the holiday time for the main platform.

[via yahoo]