Sora AI just dropped their first batch of videos and they are mind-blowing

OpenAI dropped its AI video generator Sora only last month. It left many of us open-mouthed with the first examples of what it could do. But you ain’t seen nothing yet, as they say.

It’s still not open to public use. However, Sora collaborated with a few visual artists, filmmakers, and creative directors to see what they thought. They were allowed to create whatever they wanted and give feedback, of course. The following examples show what the video generator is capable of. And it’s truly staggering.

Air Head

This video called Air Head, created by Shy Kids, is perhaps my favourite of the bunch. It’s a great example of impossible realism that is really only possible through extensive effects or CGI. With Sora, literally, anything is possible to create.

Air Head once again demonstrates that what’s really important is the storytelling, and Shy Kids tells this particular one with great effect, albeit through the medium of generative AI as opposed to using more traditional methods of animation or film.

“We now have the ability to expand on stories we once thought impossible,” shares the Shy Kids trio made up of Walter Woodman, Sidney Leeder and Patrick Cederberg. The three are particularly excited about an explosion of more abstract expressionism within the video genre, which we will likely see more of. “People from all over the world with stories ready to burst out of their chests finally have the opportunity to show the world what’s inside,” they add.

Unchained opportunities

“Working with Sora is the first time I’ve felt unchained as a filmmaker,” says director Paul Trillo. Trillo is a multi-disciplinary artist, writer, and director whose work has earned accolades from outlets like Rolling Stone and The New Yorker. “Not restricted by time, money, other people’s permission, I can ideate and experiment in bold and exciting ways,” he adds.

This surely is the biggest step away from traditional ways of making films. Even short ones require multiple teams of people and often complicated and expensive setups. Of course, on the one hand, it may be a pity to move away from that collaborative element. However, as budgets become ever tighter, this new technology may afford more people to create whatever they want without financial constraints.

Trillo’s example (below) demonstrates what is possible with Sora “when you’re not replicating the old but bringing to life new and impossible ideas we would have otherwise never had the opportunity to see.”

Advertising

One of the biggest shake-ups could be within the advertising and brand publicity sectors, at least in terms of visuals. This video, created by Native Foreign, an Emmy-nominated creative agency from Los Angeles, is a great example of how this technology could be used.

Co-Founder Nik Kleverov is using Sora “to visualize concepts and rapidly iterate on creative for brand partners” and says that he is enjoying the creative freedom of not having to worry about budget constraints.

What strikes me the most when watching these videos and short films is an overall sense of creative expression. This is no different from watching any other short film, music video, or advertisement.

The main difference is, of course, that these were made entirely with generative AI. In one sense, this technology gives all of us the opportunity to be film directors or screenwriters. Without financial or logistical constraints, any of us can create anything that we can imagine. It must be a little like being a cartoonist, except without actually needing to know how to draw or spend hours upon hours creating something.

The value of AI content

This obviously is also a downside to this technology. If anyone can do it, then anyone can do it. This then creates a distinct danger that the inherent value of film will be lost. Will we be interested in watching AI-generated people?

Perhaps. This is where a strong creative director and story telling will always be important. If Pixar’s Up can devastate me within the first four minutes of the movie, then perhaps anything is relatable. Even if it’s not actually real.

Here are a few of the other videos that people made using Sora:

August Kamp, Artist/Musician

Josephine Miller, Creative Director

Don Allen Stevenson III, Digital AR/XR Artist

Alex Reben, Sculptor/Artist and OpenAI’s Artist In Residence

Rethinking the creative landscape

In the next couple of years, I believe that all of us will have to seriously re-think how we approach creative work. Generative AI can be used as a creative tool to help us achieve things that would not have been possible otherwise. Of course, it will also mean that jobs could be lost, particularly those that are more technical-based.

Artists are already successfully pivoting to incorporating AI in their workflow. It’s here to stay and will only get better and better. To fear it is to be left behind.