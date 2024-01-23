SmallHD Ultra 7 is a new high-level rugged monitor

We’ve been covering seven-inch monitors on DIYP for years, but the newest monitor from SmallHD is unlike most we’ve covered. The SmallHD Ultra 7 ($2999) is SmallHD’s new flagship monitor. Featuring a rugged design, a bright screen, and an impressive IO, the Ultra 7 is one of the most promising monitors we’ve seen yet.

The SmallHD Ultra 7

At its core, the SmallHD Ultra 7 is a 1920×1200 seven-inch monitor. Its display is bright too, with an impressive 2300nits of luminance it’d bright enough to use outdoors. You can control the monitor with either the touchscreen controls, a joystick, or customizable function buttons.

The monitor is capable of transmitting up to 4k30p over the 6G-SDI input, so even though the monitor itself is only 1920×1200, you will be able to zoom in on the image and see more details than what a 1080p feed will allow.

As stated earlier, the Ultra 7 has an impressive IO. Two dual-pin power connectors can be used as either In or out ports, allowing for more versatility when setting up your rig. Additionally, it has Ethernet and a rear five-pin locking USB port. This USB port is meant for integrated camera control with ARRI, RED, and Sony Venice cameras. The Ultra 7 will have two alternative versions with built-in wireless transmitters available later.

SmallHD Ultra 7 shoots for durability

The SmallHD Ultra 7 is fully sealed to protect itself against liquids and dust. Additionally, it features a sealed heating management system to operate from zero to 40 degrees Celsius. And as to be expected from a rugged monitor, the body of the Ultra 7 is designed to protect the display from impacts. The design uses raised edges and silicone bumpers to minimize damage caused by accidental hits on set.

Price and availability

The standard SmallHD Ultra 7 is available now for $2999. It’s not a budget seven-inch monitor, but it doesn’t try to be. Whether it’s the standard version or one of the alternative wireless versions, the Ultra 7 is a pro-grade monitor with far more going for it than a typical monitor. The wireless version of the Ultra 7 with the Bolt 6 TX 750 and the Bolt 6 1500 TX transmitters will be available later at an additional cost.