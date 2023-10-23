DIY Photography

Your one stop shop for everything photo-video

Search

Submit A Story

Sleeping damselfish’s vibrant hiding place wins 2023 Capturing Ecology contest

by Add Comment

The British Ecological Society has announced the winners of its annual photography competition, “Capturing Ecology.” It showcases the breathtaking wonders of the natural world, and this year’s overall winning photo shows a well-hidden damselfish napping in a coral. But there are plenty more wonderful shots, showing the beauty, fragility, and resilience of our planet’s diverse ecosystems.

About the contest

As the name suggests, at the very heart of this competition is ecology. “Ecology is the study of the interactions among living things and their environment – of which our winning image is a perfect example,” says Hazel Norman, CEO of the British Ecological Society. ” Showcasing nature’s hidden depths, only the eye of the damselfish reveals its nighttime hiding spot nestled amongst the protecting coral.”

Other than the overall winner, Capturing Ecology also honors winners and student winners across six categories:

  1. Individuals and Populations (Animals)
  2. Individuals and Populations (Plants and Fungi)
  3. Networks in Nature
  4. The Bigger Picture
  5. People and Nature
  6. Ecologists in Action

“With every passing year, the calibre of images submitted to our Capturing Ecology competition grows, but so do the threats to the environments and species they depict,” adds Norman. “Nature under-threat has become an all-too-common tale.” Concluding the statement, Norman said that the Capturing Ecology contest should be”a celebration of our planet’s vast tapestry of life, not its memorial.”

The overall winner

The winning image is the work of Viktor Nunes Peinemann, a PhD student at KAUST (King Abdullah University of Science and Technology) in Thuwal, Saudi Arabia. Titled Vibrant Sleep, the photo reveals a juvenile Amblyglyphidodon indicus finding solace within a radiant Dendronephthya coral during the night. The fish’s muted nocturnal colors blend seamlessly with the coral, with only its eye discovering its presence.

Capturing Ecology 2023 Viktor Nunes Peinemann
© Viktor Nunes Peinemann/British Ecological Society 2023

“Winning British Ecological Society’s Capturing Ecology photography competition is a huge honour,” said Viktor. “It is a bittersweet privilege to be able to experience and capture some of the beauty of these coral reefs even as they decline in the face of climate change.”

The British Ecological Society’s Capturing Ecology competition is more than just a contest; it’s a reminder of the wonders of our planet and the pressing need to preserve them for future generations. So, make sure to carefully look at and enjoy the category winners and runner-ups below, and learn more on the contest’s website.

Capturing Ecology 2023
© Doron Talmi/British Ecological Society 2023; Overall Runner Up
Capturing Ecology 2023
© Fayz Khan/British Ecological Society 2023; Overall Student Runner-up
Capturing Ecology 2023
© Rebecca Nason/British Ecological Society 2023; Animals
Capturing Ecology 2023
© Brandon Guell/British Ecological Society 2023; Animals Student
Capturing Ecology 2023
© Helen Burton/British Ecological Society 2023; Plants and Fungi
Capturing Ecology 2023
© Samantha Suter/British Ecological Society 2023; Plants and Fungi Student
Capturing Ecology 2023
© Dr SS Suresh/British Ecological Society 2023; Networks in Nature
Capturing Ecology 2023 and and greenery
© Alicia Hayden/British Ecological Society 2023; Networks in Nature Student
Capturing Ecology 2023 flock of flamingos
© Nick Royle/British Ecological Society 2023; Bigger Picture
Capturing Ecology 2023 underwater fish
© Viktor Nunes Peinemann/British Ecological Society 2023; Bigger Picture Student
Capturing Ecology 2023 ecologists and a net
© Prof Hans de Kroon/British Ecological Society 2023; Ecologists in Action
Capturing Ecology 2023 ecologists taking photos
© Danni Thompson/British Ecological Society 2023; Ecologists in Action Student
Capturing Ecology 2023 bird and a plane
© Alwin Hardenbol/British Ecological Society 2023; People and Nature
Capturing Ecology 2023 garbage
© Danni Thompson/British Ecological Society 2023; People and Nature Student
Capturing Ecology 2023 long exposure
© Doron Talmi/British Ecological Society 2023; Commended
Capturing Ecology 2023 flying out of nest
© Samuel Langlois-Lopez/British Ecological Society 2023; Commended
Capturing Ecology 2023 dark orange bird
© Alwin Hardenbol/British Ecological Society 2023; Commended
Capturing Ecology 2023 storks
© Alwin Hardenbol/British Ecological Society 2023; Commended
Capturing Ecology 2023 droplet and flower
© Sandra Angers-Blondin/British Ecological Society 2023; Commended
Capturing Ecology 2023 blue forest
© Sandra Angers-Blondin/British Ecological Society 2023; Commended
Capturing Ecology 2023 birds feeding
© Sandra Angers-Blondin/British Ecological Society 2023; Commended
Capturing Ecology 2023
© Danni Thompson/British Ecological Society 2023; Commended
Capturing Ecology 2023 mosquito on a hand
© Helen Burton/British Ecological Society 2023; Commended

Related posts:

Mystical portrait of Helena’s tree frog wins Capturing Ecology 2022 contest Photo of a “zombie fungus” infecting a fly wins 2022 BMC Ecology and Evolution competition Surreal portrait of wrestlers in India wins 2023 reFocus Awards Color Photography contest Photo of a kitchen court hearing wins the Our Times – Pandemic Perspectives contest
Dunja Djudjic: from diyphotography.net

About Dunja Djudjic

Dunja Djudjic is a multi-talented artist based in Novi Sad, Serbia. With 15 years of experience as a photographer, she specializes in capturing the beauty of nature, travel, and fine art. In addition to her photography, Dunja also expresses her creativity through writing, embroidery, and jewelry making.

Free Resources

Advanced lighting book

Learn photography

Recent Posts