Don’t allow these six harsh truths to end your photography journey

Photography is an art, a passion, and a profession for many. But over the years, every photographer has learned some harsh truths about this passion of theirs. In this video, Roman Fox shares six facts that could be a little hard to swallow… But the sooner you hear them, the better prepared you’ll be to face them.

Everything takes longer: We often underestimate the time it takes to master a skill. Photography is no exception (or any specific aspect of it). Let’s say you think mastering a type of photography will take a year: add 50% more time to that. This is because the deeper into the craft we dive, we realize there’s so much more to learn. It sounds a little discouraging, but it’s exciting to discover this virtually endless world of photography. You’ll lose motivation: It’s normal to lose motivation and creativity occasionally. Even if you live and breathe photography, there will be days when you won’t feel like picking up your camera. Or you will feel like it, but life will happen and you just won’t have the time. When creativity hits a roadblock, you can apply some tips for reigniting that spark. However, it might also be a sign of burnout. So, listen to your body, mind, and your gut feeling and try to recognize these moments. Take a step back, give yourself a break, and focus on other things that make you happy. You’ll miss your best shot: Yup, this will happen too: you will miss that “perfect shot.” And it will happen more than once: camera glitches, wrong settings, or various unforeseen circumstances. No matter how frustrating it may be, this is something we all need to embrace. Move on, and don’t let these moments discourage you. Others will succeed: There will be times when others, probably less skilled than you, will achieve more success. It’s a bitter pill to swallow, I know. But don’t become that person who posts hateful comments on their content just because you can’t get over it. After all, success is subjective, it can be defined in many ways, and everyone has their own pace and their own values. So, instead of harboring bitterness, focus on your growth and your own journey. You’ll waste money: As photographers, we’ve all been guilty of spending money on unnecessary gear. Even if you’re not a gearhead, you still probably have at least one lens that you don’t need or never use (ask me how I know). With experience, you’ll realize that a pricier camera or plenty of lenses don’t necessarily guarantee better photos. The key is to invest wisely and recognize that the magic often lies in the skill, not the gear. You’ll waste time: There will be days when things don’t go as planned, and you’ll feel like you wasted your time. There will be an unexpected change in weather, your camera will malfunction, or you’ll forget a spare battery. But these moments, as frustrating as they may be, are part of a photographer’s journey. If nothing, these trials and errors will help us learn and improve for the future.

Whether you’re still new to photography or you’re already an expert, you will face challenges. However, you should take them as opportunities (regardless of how annoying they are). It’s through these challenges that we grow and evolve, and remember: every setback is a setup for a comeback.

