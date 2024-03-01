Scientists want your help to photograph this comet

Researchers are asking astrophotographers and amateur astronomers to help capture images of an elusive comet that will be streaking past the Earth this month. The scientists want people to photograph the broken tail of comet C/2021 S3 PanSTARRS to help them study it more closely.

The researchers expect the comet’s tail to become broken up and battered by powerful solar winds as it passes through our solar system.

“What we are expecting to see may look rather unusual. When we talk about comets, people often think of a large, bright sphere followed by a long, thin tail,” Sarah Watson, a researcher from the University of Reading, said in a statement. “The comet we are observing may look different as its tail could ‘detach’ as it is buffeted by solar winds.”

The comet has been visible in the UK since February 14th, but it apparently will become more obvious over the coming weeks. It will not be visible to the naked eye, however. Stargazers will need a small telescope to which they can attach a camera or a camera with a big lens to capture the comet.

The sun’s activity has peaked this year, sending out waves of solar particles that have been responsible for some incredible auroras. Some have even seen the northern lights as far south as Tuscany.

Researchers are hoping that by studying the solar wind’s effects on the comet’s tail they will get a better idea of how these winds might affect Earth and be able to better predict large solar storms.

If you wish to take part, you should look out for a fuzzy object to identify the head of the comet and a bright dash behind it to identify the tail. Researchers are eager to receive photos of the comet’s broken tail in particular, and scientists will also need information on the image location and time.

If you want to get really creative, you could try incorporating your spouse like this photographer did. However, I doubt that’s exactly what the scientists are looking for!

Data and images should be sent to s.r.watson@pgr.reading.ac.uk, and the best photographs will be sent to the British Astronomical Association to be archived.