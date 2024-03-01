Bullet-proof your new photography business with these tips

Starting any business is a huge learning curve, and photography is no exception. It makes little difference if you’ve been doing photography as a hobby for any length of time first. Sure, you probably have the actual taking photos part down, but the business side of things can often present unique challenges.

In this video, Chelsea Nicole goes through everything she would have done differently when starting her photography business.

Embrace the imperfect timing

The first lesson is to stop waiting for the perfect moment. Whether you’re launching your dream business or transitioning your side hustle into a full-time job, waiting for the ideal time is like waiting for a pink unicorn. The truth is successful photographers didn’t have everything in place from the start. If you’re holding out for the stars to align, you’re setting yourself up for endless waiting. Instead, take the next step. Start by claiming your role as a photographer and take tangible actions toward your goals.

Growth happens in stages

Stop comparing your business journey to other people’s. Every stage of business has unique challenges. Rather than stretching yourself thin by trying to do everything at once, focus on a few key actions that align with your current stage of growth.

Identify where you are in your journey and channel your energy into the most effective actions for that phase. Remember, there’s no one-size-fits-all approach. It’s so easy to get stuck comparing ourselves and that just leaves you feeling demoralised.

I was frustrated that I’d started my business and, after four years, wasn’t making the same progress that other photographers made who had started at the same time. I was completely forgetting the fact that in those four years, I took two years out to have a baby and essentially be a full-time mum! No one else’s journey will be the same as yours.

Think long term

To thrive in the long run, you need to think beyond immediate needs and circumstances. Try to align your actions with a broader, long-term vision for your business. Consider building a “marketing machine” that ensures a consistent flow of clients over time.

Avoid short-term thinking and embrace a mindset that values intentional, forward-thinking actions. Start your long-term vision by dreaming big about where you want your business to be in two to three years and work backwards from there.

Do what you need to do

Starting small and humble is a smart way to grow. But don’t be afraid to charge what feels right for your current skill level. Sometimes, offering free shoots strategically can be more valuable than waiting for the right opportunities.

Redefine “free” as a tool for gaining experience and crafting a portfolio that attracts your ideal clients. Be proactive, humble, and bold in doing what you need to do to build your career.

Build relationships, not just transactions

Focus on building deep relationships with your clients throughout their journey with you. This approach will set you apart from other photographers. Design a customer journey that reflects your understanding of your client’s needs and desires. Treat your clients like friends and family, fostering a community excited to be part of your journey, and they will keep coming back.

Of course, starting a business is never straightforward, and we all make mistakes. But these tips should certainly help you start out on the right track.

What other tips do you have for photographers looking to turn their hobby into a business?