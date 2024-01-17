Rode Wireless ME is finally coming in a two-mic kit

Well, it looks like DJI isn’t the only one announcing new mics today. Rode is also making an announcement. It’s not technically a new mic, but it is a new package. It’s the dual-microphone Rode Wireless ME (buy here).

The new kit essentially adds a single transmitter to the previous transmitter & receiver kit. So now, you can record one subject and the camera or mic up two subjects simultaneously. The choice is yours. I’m surprised they didn’t offer this from day one, though.

Rode Wireless ME – Dual Mic Kit

The Rode Wireless ME was initially launched as a single transmitter system, with the receiver being the second microphone. This meant you could have one capturing the ambient around the camera while the other got your talent.

We’ve posted a complete review of the Rode Wireless ME microphone before, and nothing else has changed besides adding the extra transmitter. So, it’s as good today as it was when it was initially released in April last year. Here’s the video containing the audio samples.

The new kit with the second transmitter adds extra functionality for lower-budget users who still want good-quality sound on two subjects. Paired with the Rode Lavalier GO (buy here) or (my preference) the Rode Lavalier II (buy here), it’s a great option for vlogging or filming subjects talking in front of the camera.

Price and Availability

The Rode Wireless ME dual-microphone kit will become available at some point during spring 2024. It will cost $199. Rode’s small wireless microphone lineup is starting to get quite crowded. It seems strange to release this now when it’s only an extra $25 for the Rode Wireless GO II 2-mic kit (buy here).