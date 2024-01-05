Politician under fire for posting stolen food photos on social media

Texas politician Mayra Flores is facing backlash after being caught posting stolen food photos on her social media accounts. This bizarre scandal has left many wondering: why steal pictures of gorditas and tortillas?

It all started with a seemingly innocent post. Flores shared a photo of food cooking over a fire, claiming it was a glimpse into her “Ranch life with family.” But eagle-eyed X (formerly Twitter) users quickly discovered the image was actually posted on the “Visit Guyana” Facebook page two years ago. Not only did she steal the photo, but the food wasn’t even what she claimed it was. Flores said it was gorditas de masa instead of the Guyanese dish in the photo.

A screenshot of one of Flores’ post on X (formerly Twitter). The post has since been removed. via Current Revolt.

This one-off mishap quickly became a full-blown scandal after a closer look revealed a pattern. A conservative website, Current Revolt, revealed that Flores had shared plenty of food photos stolen from various Facebook accounts. Each time, she presented them as her own cooking.

Facing all the heat, Flores apologized, according to the Independent. “The photo simply reminded me of my upbringing in Mexico and childhood. I deleted the tweet to clear up any confusion. I actually spend my Christmas at ranch with my in-laws. Happy New Year!” she wrote. However, she appears to have deleted all the tweets containing food photos.

While this seems like a petty social media mishap, it raises some questions. Is authenticity essential for political figures online? And where do we draw the line between inspiration and outright appropriation? Also, who deserves the credit for all those food photos, and why would someone pass them as their own?

[via PetaPixel]