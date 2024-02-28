PGYTECH Createmate review – the best memory card case ever

For years, I’ve been telling people: “Just get a card case; any case is better than just throwing memory cards in your bag”. But some cases are clearly higher quality than others. The PGYTECH CreateMate ($99.00) is a perfect example. It keeps your cards safe and organized, while also providing many useful features, from a built-in card reader through a weather-resistant body to an integrated cable.

The PGYTECH CreateMate

The CreateMate is a dual-purpose tool that is both a card case and a card reader. It can be easily connected to phones and tablets on the go via a built-in USB-C cable. (iPhone users, just wait a bit, you’re getting USBC soon). Unlike most card readers, the USB-C folds neatly inside the CreateMate, preventing it from dangling out. However, it’s worth noting that the USB-C cable is not removable.

If you, like me, like pretty things, you’ll appreciate the streamlined design. It’s a little bulkier and a little heavier than either traditional card readers or card cases, but considering that it does both functions, this is a fair tradeoff. You can even select if you want it in Black or Olive Green.

In terms of storage, you have space for three SD cards, four micro SD (TF) cards, and two SIM cards on one side. The other side depends on the variant you selected: you can choose between three CF type-A cards and two CF type-B cards.

There is also a slot for a specially designed aluminum pin, which comes with the CreateMate. It’s useful for devices that use MicroSD and SIM cards, like phones and tablets. You can also use the wider part of the pin as a flat screwdriver for 1/4-inch screws like those on tripod plates.

The PGYTECH CreateMate is also a fast card reader

As I mentioned, you have two card reader slots on the side: one for SD cards and one for either CF type A or Type B, depending on the case. If you need to read micro SD cards, the case comes with a micro SD to SD adapter. (If you are confused with all those memory card markings, check our complete guide for SD card symbols)

Here is the cool thing. Once you are finished with the file transfer, you can keep the cards close to the reader – simply insert them into one of the storage slots. The cards slide in with their front facing you, which makes it easy to tell them apart. This design requires more space than a design that stacks the cards together, but I prefer it because I can quickly identify each card by just looking at it.

The PGYTECH CreateMate has a silicone cover that protects the unit. It provides some drop protection (though I could not find a spec for it), and it provides some dust and water resistance. The CreateMate is rated for IP54, which means the device is somewhat resilient to splashes of water and dust. I wouldn’t take it out for a swim, but I also wouldn’t worry about the CreateMate dangling outside my camera bag with the included carabiner.

PGYTECH CreateMate – speed test

I tested the transfer speeds of the SD and CF Express Type A card slot readers using CrystalDiskMark. For the CF Express Type A card test, I used a Sony Tough card rated for 800MBps, and for the SD card test, I used a ProGrade V90 rated at 300MBps. The CreateMate reached about 288 MB/sec with the SD card and about 820 MB/sec with the CF express Type-A card, so on both cards, we hit close to maximum speed.

CreateMate Sony Tough CF express type A speed test

CreateMate ProGrade V90 SD card speed test

PGYTECH CreateMate specs

CF express storage slots x3 Type A or x2 Type B SD card storage slots x3 slots TF card storage slots x4 slots NANO SIM storage slots x2 slots Aluminium pin slots x1 slot IO x1 USB-C cable

x1 SD card reader slot

x1 CF express type A card reader slot Dimensions 12.5×7.5×2.5 cm IP rating IP54

Conclusion

I love the design choices the PGYTECH made with the CreateMate. You get a secure card case, a super fast reader, and a cable all in one package. If you travel a lot, the CreateMate combines three separate things to carry into one slick box.

The PGYTECH CreateMate is available in black and green colors for $99. It comes with a keychain, a MicroSD to SD adapter, and an aluminum pin.