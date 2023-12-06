Northern Lights Photographer of the Year 2023 winners capture auroras in unlikely places

Travel photography blog Capture the Atlas has published the winners of the contest every aurora enthusiast loves: The Northern Lights Photographer of the Year. Like every year, this gorgeous gallery has been published in December because it coincides with the Northern Lights season. There isn’t only “one aurora to rule them all,” but the contest recognizes 25 images as the winners, and we bring you a selection I’m sure you’ll enjoy.

Now in its sixth year, the contest includes images taken worldwide, as always. Capture the Atlas editor Dan Zafra curates these photos throughout the year. He doesn’t only look for images taken by some of the most renowned photographers. Instead, he also focuses on new talents and new locations where aurora images are rare. This year’s selection is the best proof of it – with auroras traveling as far as the Balkans this year, some of the winners took their photos in places like Wales, Germany, Italy’s Dolomites, and mainland Australia. You’ll agree; these are not the usual locations for photographing auroras. The winners themselves come from 13 different countries, including the UK, the United States, France, and Australia, to name just a few.

I was happy to see some photographers I know among the winners. One of them is French photographer Virgil Reglioni, who shared with us how he took aurora photos on a steep “platform” in very harsh conditions. I was happy to see one of his “platform” photos included in this magnificent gallery.

© Virgil Reglioni – “The platform”

The selection of images every year is based on the quality of the image, the story behind the shot, and the overall inspiration the photo provides. Dan wants to inspire other photographers who want to capture the Northern (and Southern) Lights. However, he also hopes to bring this phenomenon closer to every viewer. By doing so, he wants to prompt them to learn and discover more about this spectacular nature’s light shows.

When to photograph auroras?

The Northern Lights season occurs between September and April in the Northern Hemisphere and from March to September in the Southern Hemisphere. Due to the positioning of Earth’s axis, the optimal time to observe and photograph it is during the fall and spring equinoxes. But with solar activity being as wild as it’s been lately… You might have more chances during the year.

If you’d like to take photos and videos, read our ultimate gear guide for shooting auroras. In addition, you’ll find plenty of helpful information at Capture the Atlas. Look at the winners’ selection below, and the complete gallery is available on Capture the Atlas’ website.

© Josh Beames – “Bakers Oven Aurora Australis” © Alex Wides – “Waning Sun” © Laura Oppelt – The Red Flame” © Vincent Beudez – “The Arctic Dance” © Nickolas Warner – “Storm Over Sukakpak” © William Preite – “Red ALert” © Jordan McInally – “Lost Who I Want To Be” © Kenneth LeRose – “Lady in Pink” © Kat Lawman – “Island of Aurora” © Giulio Cobianchi – “Infinity” © Filip Hrebenda – “Green Snakes” © Mathew Browne – “Goleuadau’r Gogledd” © Stefano Pellegrini – “Gatklettur Northen Lights” © Frøydis Dalheim – “Circle of Life”

Lead image credits: © Kat Lawman