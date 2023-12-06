The Jupio Tri-Charge is the most advanced Nikon/Canon/Sony charger on the market

This is an interesting and very useful-looking tool. It’s called the Jupio x Pr1me Gear Tri-Charge, and it’s a triple battery charger for Nikon, Canon and Sony mirrorless cameras. But it’s not just a charger. It’s also memory card storage, and it can even act as a power bank.

I’m amazed it’s taken somebody this long to make a camera battery charger like this. When you consider that drones and action cameras have had chargers like these for years, why didn’t we have these sooner?

Jupio x Pr1me Gear Tri-Charge

With the number of batteries I own for various camera systems, not to mention all the NP-F style batteries I own, big multi-battery charging systems like this are amazing. I have two quad chargers for my NP-F batteries, and it’s the only way I can keep them all charged up on a shoot.

Well, the Tri-Charge does this for your Sony NP-FZ100, Canon LP-E6 and Nikon EN-EL15 batteries (and their various iterations). It holds three batteries, which are charged from a single USB-C input, which supports USB-PD quick charge. So, you can plug it into almost any USB-PD power bank or wall charger to charge up your three batteries all at once.

See all your power at a glance

But out on a shoot, you can also tap a button to see the exact power level of all three batteries. This is extremely handy when a battery dies in a camera, and you need to figure out which ones still have some juice. And when you do plug in to charge, it always charges the battery that’s closest to full first to ensure you get fully charged batteries more quickly.

Speaking of juice, it also offers a USB-C output to power or charge other devices. I don’t know if this is USB-PD, too, but if nothing else, you’ve got at least basic USB charging capabilities at 5V up to at least 1A. I expect it will offer a little more than this.

But wait, there’s more

The triple-charger doesn’t just have power input and output, though. And yes, the battery life indicators are very nice. But it also acts as storage for your memory cards.

On the top of the unit are three SD card slots, three CFexpress card slots and two microSD card slots. For those buying the Sony version, those CFexpress slots are for Type A cards. On the Nikon and Canon versions, they’re for CFexpress Type B cards.

The slots have a spring action, making them easy to push in and secure. The unit seems to hold them well from the demonstrations in the video above. And when you need to remove them again, just push, and they spring out.

I have to admit, I’m tempted to pick one or two of these up for my collection of EN-EL15 batteries. What I’d really like to see, though, is a Panasonic BLF19/BLK22 version. I think such a charger would become very popular among Panasonic video shooters.

Price and Availability

The Jupio x Pr1me Gear Tri-Charge is available to buy now for €99.95 ($108.12) in Sony NP-FZ100, Nikon EN-EL15 and Canon LP-E6 varieties. It looks like this might be a temporary launch deal as they’re showing as discounted from €129.95 ($140.57).