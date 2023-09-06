Misogynistic new app rates AI-generated photos of women

A new website named smashorpass.ai has launched, which lets men rate images of AI-generated women. The site has drawn attention to its resemblance to Mark Zuckerberg’s infamous “hot-or-not” website, FaceMash, created two decades ago.

Like Zuckerberg’s original site, Smashorpass.ai invites users to rate AI-generated female images using a positive or negative response. The key difference is that all the “women” featured on this site are actually AI-generated images, exhibiting the common biases often found in these AI-generated photos.

Exaggerated features

Predictably, these AI-generated women often possess exaggerated physical features. Unrealistically large breasts, huge Disney-like eyes, and airbrushed facial qualities are typical of AI-generated content. Some images even depict headless female figures, emphasising the objectification.

The site’s developer, Emmet Halm, apparently introduced it as a “generative AI party game” without further explanation. Halm’s tweet promoting the project garnered significant attention, amassing over 500 retweets and 1,500 likes. In a subsequent tweet, he claimed that the top three images on the site had approximately 16,000 “smashes.”

AI experts have expressed their dismay and disbelief at the project’s approach. Sasha Luccioni, an AI researcher at HuggingFace, commented on the site to Motherboard. She called it “truly disheartening” that technology is still being used for objectification and clicks.

Female safety

In response to the sexist app, developer Rona Wang created a nearly identical parody website called ‘Friend of Foe’. It rates men, but this time, it assesses their likelihood of being dangerous predators of women.

Men worry about how hot a girl is, women worry about how dangerous a guy is. Introducing FriendOrFoeAI. https://t.co/r2rlnkrMXI pic.twitter.com/UJ30MN4HfO — Rona Wang (@ronawang) September 4, 2023

Wang’s parody plays on the common comparison between men and women’s fears when meeting up on a date. Men may be primarily worried about meeting a less attractive woman than they hoped. In contrast, a woman is more concerned about her personal safety.

Sexist and racist biases found in AI systems are well documanted. Unfortunately, this has not deterred some developers from perpetuating these biases in harmful ways. Reports and studies have been ongoing about the over-sexualisation of women depicted in AI-images.

It seems that some men never really quite grow up. They will always see women as hyper-sexualised objects, whether they exist in real life or just figments of their own fantasies.

It may all sound rather harmless. However, studies have shown a correlation between these trends and the rise of the Incel (involuntary celibate) and increases in violence against women.