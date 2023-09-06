The GoPro Hero 12 targets social media with new vertical video mode and double runtime

GoPro has announced the newest iteration of its flagship action camera, the GoPro Hero 12 (buy here). It brings with it some new features over the GoPro Hero 11 (buy here), including the ability to natively shoot vertical video.

Longer runtimes should also be expected of the GoPro Hero 12 when shooting 4K and even HDR videos, compared to its predecessor. The company finally added a 1/4″-20 socket underneath, letting you do away with pesky GoPro mounts.

The GoPro Hero 12 comes in at $399. That’s the same price that the GoPro Hero 11 was until recently. It’s now seen a $50 price reduction in the lead-up to the Hero 12 announcement. It offers a couple of great enhancements over past iterations, though.

As usual, it’s rugged and durable. It’s also waterproof without a case down to a depth of 10 metres (33ft). It features both the front and rear displays we’ve come to expect from the last few Hero models,

Vertical video, even when the camera’s horizontal

Probably the biggest thing to happen with the GoPro Hero 12 is the introduction of native vertical video with a 9:16 aspect ratio. No longer do you need to resort to mounting the camera sideways to some dodgy rig.

Well, you might need to, depending on your needs. Vertical video has some limitations. It shoots up to 4K 60fps when in vertical mode, which doesn’t provide quite the slow motion features that 4K 120fps does when shooting horizontally.

So, if you want 120fps for a 4x (@30fps) or 5x (@ 24fps) slowdown, you’ll need to go back to that dodgy rig. Horizontally, it also shoots 2.7K and 1080p at up to 240fps. At its maximum resolution of 5312 x 2988 pixels, it caps out at 60fps, the same as shooting vertically.

Better Power Management – Double Runtime

GoPro says the battery management system in the Hero 12 has been re-engineered to provide runtimes double that of the Hero 11. More efficient processing allows the camera to shoot for up to 70 minutes at 5.3K 60p resolution.

This extends to the lower resolutions, too, with up to a very impressive 155 minutes for 1080p at 30fps. The included GoPro Enduro battery, the company says, allows you to keep power and a good running time even in very cold temperatures.

Ditching the GoPro Mount

To clarify, the above title. The GoPro Hero 11 does not get rid of the traditional GoPro mount. Instead, it enhances the camera’s mounting features, allowing you to ditch the GoPro mount. Underneath the Hero 12, you’ve also got a 1/4″-20 socket between the two GoPro mount fold-out flaps.

This provides many more mounting options than we’ve had in the past with GoPro cameras, as we can completely bypass the dodgy GoPro mount and attach it to anything we’d attach our “real cameras” to. For certain types of action, like motorcycle mounts, this makes for a much more stable mounting connection.

GoPro Hero 12 Black Specs

Sensor Type CMOS Sensor Sensor Resolution Effective: 27 Megapixel Focal Length 16.5-24.4mm Video Format 5312 x 2988 @ 60fps / 2704 x 1520 @ 240fps Vertical Video 2160 x 3840 @ 60fps Shutter Speed 1/8-30sec (Photo) / 1/480sec-1/30 (Video) ISO Sensitivity 100-3200 (Photo) / 100-6400 (Video) Shooting Modes HDR, Night, Star Trails, Super Slow Motion Movie, Time-Lapse Movie Image Stabilization Digital Waterproof Depth Rating 10m Wi-Fi Yes Bluetooth Yes IP Streaming 1920 x 1080 (H.265) Tripod Mounting Thread Yes Battery Rechargeable Battery Pack, 1720 mAh Dimensions (W x H x D) 71.8 x 50.8 x 33.6 mm Weight 127 g

Overall, it looks like a decent update to the GoPro Hero line, offering some great advantages for certain users. Specifically, that’s primarily those shooting for social media such as Shorts, Reels, etc, or those with more secure mounting requirements than the typical GoPro mount can provide.

Price and Availability

The GoPro Hero 12 Black is available to buy now for $399 and has already started shipping. There’s also the GoPro Hero 12 Black Creator Edition Bundle, including a mini tripod, LED light, microphone, and case, and more, available to buy now for $599.