Leica only made 200 units of this new special edition Summilux lens

Mar 25, 2024

Leica has another special edition product in store – a new anodized version of one of their Summilux lenses: the oldest 35mm f/1.4 lens in the world, the Summilux 35mm f/1.4 ($10,495). This special edition mixes the classic silver rim with the modern Leica black look. The lens also harbors the name Leitz Wetzlar at its front instead of the usual Leica name.

Back in black.. and anodized body

Leica Summilux-M 35mm f/1.4, Black Anodized on camera

There are only 200 units of this special edition lens. If it makes you worried about scalpers, you can relax as Leica has a solution; Leica didn’t upload this lens to any online store, not even its own. You can only buy this lens by physically walking up to a Leica store and getting what that store has in stock. This means a scalper can’t just hop online and order multiple units to sell later. Everyone is limited by what’s available in the closest Leica store.

Leica Summilux-M 35mm f/1.4, Black Anodized front
Leica Summilux-M 35mm f/1.4, Black Anodized side

There is a downside to this – if there are no Leica stores in your area, it’s bad luck, baby. You will need to either go on a trip to get this lens or get someone from the area to buy it for you.

Leica Summilux-M 35mm f/1.4, Black Anodized specs

Lens:Leica Summilux-M 35mm f/1.4, Black Anodized
View angle (diagonal/horizontal/vertical)Full-frame (24 x 36 mm):
62.5°, 53.6°, 37.2°
For M8 (18 x 27 mm):
49.0°, 41.5°, 28.3°; equivalent focal length approx. 47.5 mm
Number of lenses/assemblies:7/5
Position of the entrance pupil before the bayonet:21.2mm
Focus range:1m to infinity
Scale:Combined scale meter (m)/foot (ft)
Smallet object field:Full-frame: 631 x 947 mm, M8: 473 x 710 mm
Largest scale:1:26.3
Aperture Setting/Function:Lock blade, with half-increment lock settings
Smallest aperture:16
Number of aperture blades:10
Bayonet:Leica M bayonet with 6-bit encoding
Filter thread:46
Lens hood:Included in the scope of delivery: 1x click-on (rectangular) and 1x screw-on E46 (round)
Length:Approx. 35 mm/57 mm/52 mm (without lens hood/with rectangular lens hood/with round lens hood)
Diamter:Approx. 66.5 mm (without lens hood)
Weight:Approx. 200 g/221 g/214 g (without lens hood/with rectangular lens hood/with round lens hood)

P.S. The FUJIFILM Limited Edition X100VI is probably sold out by now, and it seems that Limited Edition cameras are a strong trend in 2024. Here is the question, though: Are you willing to pay extra for gear that is 100% the same on the technical side, but has limited-edition cosmetic features?

