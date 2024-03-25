The $159 Boya BOYAMIC supports cameras and smartphones with built-in recording

Boya has today announced the new Boya BOYAMIC (buy here), a “3-in-1” wireless microphone system for cameras and smartphones. As with most other wireless mic systems, it’s extremely tiny and runs on 2.4GHz.

It’s compatible with cameras, smartphones and computers. It also records a backup track in each transmitter. The receiver offers mono, stereo or safety channel output to go into your devices.

Boya BOYAMIC – 3-in-1

The new Boya BOYAMIC is billed as a 3-in-1 microphone. Boya doesn’t elaborate on exactly what that means. Presumably, it’s because it has outputs for cameras, Lightning for Apple and USB-C for Android and computers.

Its compatibility with a wide range of devices is its key selling point. It’s unclear, however, if the Lightning and USB-C outputs are actually digital. They may simply be forwarding the analogue audio pins – like a TRRS headphone adapter.

Not sure why this laptop has graphs on the screen. Shouldn’t it be Windows Explorer to copy files?

Still, you’re able to easily record with the Boya BOYAMIC on just about any device you want. Camera, smartphone, tablet, computer, whatever. So, you get a wide range of recording options.

8GB Memory for 15 hours of record time

Each transmitter features 8GB of internal storage. This allows for up to 15 hours of recording time per microphone. So, when recording audio in the transmitter as a backup or just to do a voiceover, you don’t have to worry about it randomly dying.

It records 48KHz audio at 24-bit, with a 90dB signal-to-noise ratio. It has a maximum sound pressure level of 120dB. So, it should be able to handle just about anything a regular shoot would throw at it. And you’ve always got a safety channel option, just in case.

Boya says that the BOYAMIC offers studio-quality sound with professional results. It offers “clarity, richness, and unparalleled precision”. Its connectivity options mean it should cover everything from podcasts, interviews and social media content to your next cinematic masterpiece.

The new wave of wireless mics

While we’re only in March, we’ve already seen a lot of microphone releases in 2024. DJI, Rode, Comica, Hollyland, Shure, Saramonic and Godox have already announced new microphones this year.

Here’s the complete list in case you want to check out the competition for 2024 so far.

The latest release from Boya means 8 new wireless microphone systems so far this year. That’s about one every week and a half since New Year.

As much as I love the competition of having multiple companies in this space, it feels a bit stale. Many are adding several-year-old features. Features that the competition had… well, several years ago. Sure, it’s reflected in the price, but where’s the real innovation?

The new wave seems a lot like the last one.

Boya BOYAMIC Specs

47mm×29mm×13.5mm Wireless Max Range 200m Audio modes Mono/Stereo/Safety Frequency Range 20-20KHz Sampling Rate 48KHz 24Bit Maximum SPL 120 dB SPL Signal to Noise ratio 90dB Tx Input 3.5mm TRS (Mic or Line level) Tx Record Time 15 Hours Tx Storage 8GB Tx/Rx Battery life 12 Hours Tx/Rx Charge time 1.5 Hours Rx Output 3.5mm (USB-C and Lightning cables included) Dimensions 47×29×13.5mm (Tx) / 46×34×19mm (Rx) Weight 24g (Tx) / 29g (Rx)

Price and Availability

The Boya BOYAMIC doesn’t appear to be available to pre-order anywhere yet. It should start popping up soon, though, where it will be available for $159. This is for the single receiver and twin transmitter kit with a charging case.