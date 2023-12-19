Here are five last-minute gifts for photographers, under $50

Christmas is just around the corner, and some of you may still not have bought gifts for photographers or filmmakers in your life. Or maybe that photographer or video creator is you. Either way, Jay Ducker comes to the rescue with five last-minute and affordable gifts that will make every creative happy.

SmallRig multi-purpose camera tool: Jay highly recommends this tool as essential for filmmakers and photographers. It’s something like an advanced screwdriver, perfect for attaching plates to camera gear and useful in studio setups. It’s versatile and affordable (only $30), making it a must-have for anyone in the field. It’s particularly handy if you’re often in the field, needing to assemble or adjust your gear.

Step-up rings: Step-up rings for attaching filters to lenses with different thread sizes are handy to have. This way, you can use a single large filter across various lenses, which is a cost-effective solution. Jay emphasizes the practicality and financial sense of investing in these rings, and at only $12, it sure is a great stocking filler.

Power bank: Jay recommends a small, lightweight power bank as a crucial gadget for charging your phone or camera batteries on the go. He advises against relying on multiple or third-party batteries, though, as they can have reliability issues. According to Jay, a power bank is a far more convenient and reliable solution for extended shooting sessions.

Card and battery case: I like my gear organized (unlike the rest of my life), so I wholeheartedly second this suggestion. Jay emphasizes that this case is also waterproof, dustproof, and shockproof. Oh, and it costs only $13. Let me just… :adds to cart:

Nitecore Air Blower: Jay speaks highly of Nitecore’s sensor blower (review of the Nitecore BB2 here). He highlights its features like the 80 km/h wind speed, USB-C charging port, and various safety and convenience features. However, it’s priced above $50, so it doesn’t fit in these suggestions. Luckily, Nitecore also has a “baby version” of this air blower, the BB Mini, which costs $40.

I hope you’ve found some inspiration to help you find the perfect last-minute gifts for photographers in your life. You can find some more gadgets in our gift guide, and also check out the guides to cameras, lenses, lighting, and sliders, tripods & gimbals.

