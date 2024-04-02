Keep your camera safe with the Tether Tools LeverLock Plate

If you have ever had the “pleasure” of killing a port on your camera, you know it is an expensive experience. The USB and microHDMI ports are some of the more delicate and prone to die parts of your camera, and sadly they are pricey to fix. This can become a real issue if you are shooting tethered, and have a long cable dangling from your camera to your laptop. Tether Tools feels the same, so they made the LeverLock Plate ($99). A tripod plate that locks your cable, providing better cable management for your precious camera.

The Tether Tools LeverLock is a small tripod plate with a 1/4″-20 screw that aims to replace your standard tripod plate. This plate allows you to lock a cable from the camera without the need to remove the plate first. (The previous TetherBlock, required you to unscrew the plate to secure a cable). The plate will lock the cable in place, ready for a quick detachment. The LeverLock fits all types of cables up to 6.5mm in diameter.

You can use the LeverLock as a plate for your camera, or if you’re using a camera cage, you can attach it elsewhere. This gives you more freedom in how you organize your cables. If you have a long cable connected to a monitor (say an Atomos Ninja), you can use the LeverLock so pulling on the cable will not harm your camera ports.

If you use an Arca system, you can swap your plate, one for one, with the LeverLock plate. If you use an RC2 (or another) plate, the LeverLock has a 1/4-20 on the bottom.

The LeverLock’s 5-Point Protection system

The LeverLock uses a five-point protection system to keep your gear safe: a cam cleat lever, an anti-slip speed bump, two retention ridges, and an s-channel. With all of that, the cable will be completely locked in place.

Keeping your camera cables safe

as I mentioned before, keeping your camera’s ports from accidental pulling can go a long way in saving money, and the LoveLock is not your only option. As, I mentioned, Tether Tools themselves make a slightly cheaper version called the TetherBlock, and a lighter solution called Tether Gaurd. If you use a cage, you have cable clamps, and there is a great cable management solution from Sprig. Lastly, if you have no other options, you can always DIY a cable management solution or two.

Price and availability

The Tether Tools LeverLock is available in B&H for $99. You can also get it from Tether Tools’ website.