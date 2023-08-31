iFootage launches “Beava” – its first “top of the line” camera bags

iFootage has another new gear announcement. This time, it looks like they’re branching out into another new market with their “Beava” line of camera bags (buy here). There are four bags in total. A 35L and 50L backpack, a roller bag, and a satchel handbag. (As a reminder, iFootage also makes grip gear, sliders, and lights).

The bags, iFootage says, are “the pinnacle of camera support combining functionality, innovation, and aesthetics”. I don’t know about that, but they do look quite interesting.

There are four bags in the new iFootage Beava range. Two of them are backpacks, called “Beava Bags”, with 35-litre and 50-litre capacities. A “Trolley Bag” roller and a smaller satchel handbag are also included in the new lineup.

iFootage says that their new Beava bags are “meticulously designed” and offer “unparalleled protection, convenience, and style for your valuable equipment”. They feature the usual style of dividers inside for organising your gear, and you’re able to move and adjust these to fit your exact needs.

Nature-resistant

The bags are made from “nature-resistant” materials. Exactly what that means, I’m not sure, although I expect it largely speaks to their durability. After all, for landscape photographers or others who shoot on location, their camera bags can face a lot of abuse.

To help repel nature even further, iFootage says that the bags are waterproof. That doesn’t mean that you’ll be able to dunk them underwater. But they should be able to stand up to the rain that often accompanies us out in the wilderness.

One of the things I quite like about the iFootage Beava range is that they don’t look like camera bags. Don’t get me wrong, there are a lot of great camera bags out there, but a lot of companies obsess with having their customers advertise them with big flashy logos. These just look like regular backpacks and luggage with small unobtrusive logos.

Here’s a tip to all the other camera bag brands out there. These days, with as many robberies of photography gear, a camera bag that doesn’t scream, “Hey, I’ve got ten grand’s worth of gear inside me!” is pretty high on my list of priorities when looking for new bags.

Price and Availability

The iFootage Beava Bag 35L is available to pre-order now for $249, and the 50L Beava Bag is available to pre-order now for $399. The Beava Trolley Roller Bag is available to pre-order now for $319, and the Satchel is available to pre-order now for $49. There’s no word yet on when the bags will start shipping.