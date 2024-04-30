DJI quietly upgrades its entry-level drone lineup with the DJI Mini 4K

Apr 30, 2024

John Aldred is a photographer with over 20 years of experience in the portrait and commercial worlds. He is based in Scotland and has been an early adopter – and occasional beta tester – of almost every digital imaging technology in that time. As well as his creative visual work, John uses 3D printing, electronics and programming to create his own photography and filmmaking tools and consults for a number of brands across the industry.

Apr 30, 2024

DJI Mini 4K

DJI has quietly released the DJI Mini 4K (buy here). It appears to be the latest in the popular DJI Mini SE (buy here) series. The last model was the DJI Mini 2 SE (buy here), released at the beginning of last year. This new model updates it to 4K resolution.

Other than the resolution bump, very little appears to have changed since the Mini 2 SE. DJI hasn’t officially announced this as a replacement model, but it is being released at the same $299 launch price.

DJI Mini 4K

DJI Mini 4K – A Mini 2 SE with 4K video

There appears to be very little information about the drone at the moment. There isn’t even a page on the DJI website yet – which is odd – although it is listed on Amazon. The DJI Mini 4K seems largely unchanged since the DJI Mini 2 SE.

It has pretty much identical specs and appearance, except for the upgrade to 4K 30fps video. It’s still a 12-megapixel sensor, so you’re not going to get higher resolution stills. But for beginner video shooters, this is a nice little upgrade.

DJI Mini 4K Combo Package

If you’re an existing DJI Mini 2 SE owner who’s happy with what you’ve got, then I’d stick with it. But for anyone buying to day, it’s definitely worth checking out. Even though the 2.7K drone prices will come down, it’ll likely be worth paying the extra for 4K if video is a priority to you.

DJI Mini 4K Specs

DJI Mini 4KDJI Mini 2 SEDJI Mini SE
Takeoff Weight249g246g249g
Max Flight Time31 minutes31 minutes30 minutes
Max range6.2 miles (10km)6.2 miles (10km)2,5 miles (4km)
Gimbal Stabilization3-axis (tilt, roll, pan)3-axis (tilt, roll, pan)3-axis (tilt, roll, pan)
Camera Sensor1/2.3-inch CMOS 12MP12 MP, 1/2.3″-Type CMOS Sensor 24mm-Equivalent, f/2.8 Lens (83° FoV)1/2.3” CMOS
Effective Pixels: 12 MP
Still Image SizeUnspecified4:3: 4000×3000
16:9: 4000×2250		4:3: 4000×3000
16:9: 4000×2250
Still Photography ModesUnspecifiedAuto-Exposure Bracketing (AEB), Interval, Single ShotSingle shot &
Interval
Video ResolutionUp to 4K UHD (3840×2160) at 30fpsUp to 2.7K at 30 fps / 1080p at 60 fps2.7 K: 2720×1530 25/30 p
FHD: 1920×1080 25/30/50/60 p
QuickShot ModesDronie, Helix, Rocket, Circle, Boomerang or PanoramaDronie, Helix, Rocket, Circle, or BoomerangDronie, Circle, Helix, Rocket

Price and Availability

The DJI Mini 4K is available to buy now for $299 in the basic package. The DJI Mini 4K Fly More Combo is also available to buy now for $449.

John Aldred

John Aldred

John Aldred is a photographer with over 20 years of experience in the portrait and commercial worlds. He is based in Scotland and has been an early adopter – and occasional beta tester – of almost every digital imaging technology in that time. As well as his creative visual work, John uses 3D printing, electronics and programming to create his own photography and filmmaking tools and consults for a number of brands across the industry.

