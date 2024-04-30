DJI quietly upgrades its entry-level drone lineup with the DJI Mini 4K
Apr 30, 2024
DJI has quietly released the DJI Mini 4K (buy here). It appears to be the latest in the popular DJI Mini SE (buy here) series. The last model was the DJI Mini 2 SE (buy here), released at the beginning of last year. This new model updates it to 4K resolution.
Other than the resolution bump, very little appears to have changed since the Mini 2 SE. DJI hasn’t officially announced this as a replacement model, but it is being released at the same $299 launch price.
DJI Mini 4K – A Mini 2 SE with 4K video
There appears to be very little information about the drone at the moment. There isn’t even a page on the DJI website yet – which is odd – although it is listed on Amazon. The DJI Mini 4K seems largely unchanged since the DJI Mini 2 SE.
It has pretty much identical specs and appearance, except for the upgrade to 4K 30fps video. It’s still a 12-megapixel sensor, so you’re not going to get higher resolution stills. But for beginner video shooters, this is a nice little upgrade.
If you’re an existing DJI Mini 2 SE owner who’s happy with what you’ve got, then I’d stick with it. But for anyone buying to day, it’s definitely worth checking out. Even though the 2.7K drone prices will come down, it’ll likely be worth paying the extra for 4K if video is a priority to you.
DJI Mini 4K Specs
|DJI Mini 4K
|DJI Mini 2 SE
|DJI Mini SE
|Takeoff Weight
|249g
|246g
|249g
|Max Flight Time
|31 minutes
|31 minutes
|30 minutes
|Max range
|6.2 miles (10km)
|6.2 miles (10km)
|2,5 miles (4km)
|Gimbal Stabilization
|3-axis (tilt, roll, pan)
|3-axis (tilt, roll, pan)
|3-axis (tilt, roll, pan)
|Camera Sensor
|1/2.3-inch CMOS 12MP
|12 MP, 1/2.3″-Type CMOS Sensor 24mm-Equivalent, f/2.8 Lens (83° FoV)
|1/2.3” CMOS
Effective Pixels: 12 MP
|Still Image Size
|Unspecified
|4:3: 4000×3000
16:9: 4000×2250
|4:3: 4000×3000
16:9: 4000×2250
|Still Photography Modes
|Unspecified
|Auto-Exposure Bracketing (AEB), Interval, Single Shot
|Single shot &
Interval
|Video Resolution
|Up to 4K UHD (3840×2160) at 30fps
|Up to 2.7K at 30 fps / 1080p at 60 fps
|2.7 K: 2720×1530 25/30 p
FHD: 1920×1080 25/30/50/60 p
|QuickShot Modes
|Dronie, Helix, Rocket, Circle, Boomerang or Panorama
|Dronie, Helix, Rocket, Circle, or Boomerang
|Dronie, Circle, Helix, Rocket
Price and Availability
The DJI Mini 4K is available to buy now for $299 in the basic package. The DJI Mini 4K Fly More Combo is also available to buy now for $449.
