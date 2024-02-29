Collect these US stamps of iconic Ansel Adams photos

Feb 29, 2024

Collect these US stamps of iconic Ansel Adams photos

Sixteen of Ansel Adams’ most iconic landscape images will be featured in a set of US postage stamps this spring. The stamps are being issued as ‘Forever Stamps’ and will have the value of the current First-Class Mail one-ounce price.

The stamps will be released between April and June of this year. According to Linns they will launch at an official ceremony in Yosemite National Park, one of Adams’ favourite locations.

Collect these US stamps of iconic Ansel Adams photos

Ansel Adams made a career of crafting photographs in exquisitely sharp focus and nearly infinite tonality and detail,” says the USPS.

Collect these US stamps of iconic Ansel Adams photos

“His ability to consistently visualize a subject—not how it looked in reality but how it felt to him emotionally—led to some of the most famous images of America’s natural treasures, including Half Dome in California’s Yosemite Valley, the Grand Tetons in Wyoming, and Denali in Alaska, the highest peak in the United States.”

Collect these US stamps of iconic Ansel Adams photos

The stamps feature some of Adams’ most famous works, including Half Dome, Tetons and Snake River, Monument Valley, Arizona, and Maroon Bells, near Aspen, Colorado.

Collect these US stamps of iconic Ansel Adams photos

The USPS often features great photography on their stamps. They recently featured two images taken by the James Webb Telescope.

The stamps themselves are a tiny one-inch piece of art. Most of us can’t afford an actual Adams print, but we might be able to push to a set of these stamps!

[via petapixel]

