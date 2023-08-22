Chronological Stories and Reels coming to Instagram and Facebook in Europe

The European Union’s Digital Services Act (DSA) will soon begin its full implementation on major tech platforms. This doesn’t spare Facebook and Instagram, and we’ll finally see more chronological posts on the platform. To comply with the EU rules, Meta is about to introduce Stories and Reels in chronological order, to the joy of everyone who just can’t stand the algorithmic approach.

The key to the new regulations is to create platforms that are “not based on profiling.” In an announcement, Meta has supported a standardized regulatory system. “Meta has long advocated for a harmonised regulatory regime that effectively protects people’s rights online, while continuing to enable innovation,” the company writes. “For this reason, we welcome the ambition for greater transparency, accountability and user empowerment that sits at the heart of regulations like the DSA, GDPR, and the ePrivacy Directive.”

Since the inception of the DSA last November, Meta has hired a specialized team of over 1,000 members to develop strategies that meet the DSA’s stipulations. This massive undertaking has resulted in enhanced ad transparency, restructured ad experience for teens, new tool development, and greater user control. At least that’s what Meta claims.

Additionally, Meta says that they’ve now made it easier for users to report content that might violate their Community Standards and Guidelines. “While we already notify people when we remove a piece of their content, and typically give them the chance to appeal, we’ll now provide this information to people in the EU for a broader range of content moderation decisions,” the tech giant writes. “This includes when we apply feature limits to people’s accounts and when we restrict content for violating local law.”

To remind you, Meta finally brought back chronological Feed in 2022, but with a catch. It’s not on by default, but you have to enable it manually every time you open the app. Ironically, the company almost immediately made their Twitter-esque Threads chronological. It’s still not clear how the announced changes will look in Stories and Reels. We don’t know whether you’ll also have to this it up manually, or it will be on by default. But knowing Meta, I’m pretty sure it will come with a catch, too.

[via Engadget]