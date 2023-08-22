Upcoming Sony 300mm f/2.8 GM is being tested in the wild

The old Sony 300mm f/2.8 G SSM II for A mount.

The development of Sony’s 300mm f/2.8 lens was announced in January of this year. At the time, it was announced with an early 2024 release date. And it’s a lens that many Sony wildlife and sports shooters have been waiting to hear more about.

Well, there’s still no real news, but it is confirmed to be testing in the wild. Sports photographers Bob Martin and Nick Didlick have been posting images to Instagram, purported to be shot with the new lens.

As mentioned, there’s still no news on the lens yet. The expected announcement date is still set for early 2024, as far as we know, but the fact that it’s out testing now, in August, suggests it may come sooner than we expect.

Of course, testing doesn’t mean they’re close to perfect, despite the results we’re seeing from Bob and Nick on Instagram. Photographers at this level and overcome a lot of potential deficiencies in a lens. So, it could still be in the early testing stages.

Still, the results do say a lot. If it keeps up with the speed performance levels people expect, then I think Sony’s definitely going to be onto a winner with this one with the sports and wildlife photographers.

We’ll let you know when we hear anything more about the new Sony 300mm f/2.8 GM lens, but it looks like it can make some great results. I imagine a lot of Sony shooters will be starting to get very excited about now.

For now, we’ll just have to keep following Bob and Nick on Instagram to see more of what it can do.

[via Sony Addict]