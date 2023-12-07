BLAZAR has announced new Full-Frame anamorphic lenses for EF and PL mounts

BLAZAR (formerly Great Joy), whom you might remember from the BLAZAR anamorphic adapter, is dropping a new 1.5x anamorphic lens series, the BLAZAR Remus. This series will include 45, 65, and 100mm lenses.

Each lens within the series will cover Full-Frame sensors, and while they are available for the EF and PL mounts, you can swap their mounts for other systems.

The BLAZAR Remus lens set

The Remus lineup consists of a 45mm T/2.0, a 65mm T/2.0, and a 100mm T/2.8. Besides the T-stop values, they are very consistent in their design. Each lens will have an outside diameter of 80mm for clamp-on matteboxes and a front filter diameter of 77mm. This will make it easy to switch between the lenses, as matt boxes and filters won’t require any adjustment when switching to a lens of the same size.

Additionally, all lenses within the Remus lineup have a 150-degree focus throw. It’s a rather long throw, which should help you focus accurately. They will be available in two versions: A blue flare version and an amber flare version.

A new step for BLAZAR

This is not the first anamorphic series from BLAZAR. It is, however, the first set they released since they changed their name from Great Joy. Just last year, when they were still Great Joy, they released a series of lenses with a 1.8x squeeze. That series is still available but entirely different from the new Remus lineup.

Besides the difference in squeeze factor (going from 1.8x on the Great Joy series to 1.5x on the Remus), the Remus lenses also have different focal lengths. The BLAZAR Remus is an unconventional 45, 65, and 100mm lens set. The previous Great Joy lineup is a more standard 35, 50, and 85mm lens set. The new Remus series is also much lighter, weighing about 700 grams per unit, about 300 to 500 grams less than the previous lineup. They aren’t as light as the tiny SIRUI Saturn set but are still relatively light for full-frame anamorphic lenses.

And to top it off, the previous series was T/2.9 across the board. This means that while the Remus 100mm T/2.8 isn’t (really) any brighter, the 45mm and 65mm tell a different story. Both are T/2.0, so they will be about one stop brighter than the older Great Joy lenses.

BLAZAR Remus Specs

Aperture: T2.0 to T22 Lens Mount: PL/EF Squeeze Factor: 1.5X Focus Rotation: 150° Aperture Rotation: 81.7° IRIS Blades: 16 Front Diameter: 80mm Filter Thread: 77mm X 0.75 Image Circle: 36x24mm Lens Flare: Blue/Amber

Price and availability

The Remus series is scheduled to start shipping as early as January. It is available for $2800 for the entire set or $900 per lens.