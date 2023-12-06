I matched the Sun and the Moon with a 400mm lens

Created in Bolivia in 2023, these two images were made with the ambitious intention of having a diptych representing opposite moments, giant Sunset & giant Moonset: Two moments outlining the perimeters of the night.

Same location, same focal length, same creators. 12h or so apart between the two images, and only a few seconds to get the alignment of the celestial body right. At 3700m altitude, below freezing point.

Cosmic Coincidence

Capturing the Moonset at the end of the Twilight was in itself a challenge for which conditions had to be on our sides to make it happen. We attempted this for the first time in 2018 with no luck, as clear skies during the rainy season in Uyuni are not common.

What are the chances

In the vast universe

Of residing on a planet

Where the sun and the moon

Seem to be of equal size?

This trip was filled with unexpected elements like clear skies & unusual colors such as vibrant red & pink after the sunset. When we go to Bolivia, we know we have to hope for the best & prepare for the worse. This time, we encountered the best for the most part, and the mere fact that we were able to achieve this goal attests of our luck: opportunity meeting preparation.

In the grand cosmic narrative, the Moon and Sun, celestial companions, engage in an underrated spectacle – a ballet of proportions that unfolds across our near galactic field. Imagine the Moon as a nimble performer, twirling gracefully in the cosmic twilight, illuminated by the Sun’s distant glow.

This silent dance, driven by the ratio of their size and distance, unveils a cosmic sonnet, a poetic expression often overshadowed by the brilliance of the night sky.

The Moon, though modest in size, wields a profound influence, orchestrating tidal rhythms and captivating our nocturnal dreams. The Sun, a radiant maestro, guides this cosmic ballet from afar, casting its luminous presence on the cosmic stage.

Join us in exploring the overlooked beauty of this celestial dance – a mesmerizing interplace that whispers tales of cosmic proportions and pains the universe with the gentle hues of their unassuming yet extraordinary partnership.

