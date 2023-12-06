New transcription features are added to Davinci Resolve 18.6.4

Blackmagic Design just released a new update for its popular editing program, Davinci Resolve. Version 18.6.4 adds support for promising new transcription tools, Blackmagic RAW SDK 3.6, general workflow features, and many bug fixes.

Transcribing entire bins

If you edit documents or shows with a lot of dialogue, this new feature might be the best one in 18.6.4. Blackmagic Design now lets you transcribe entire bins of footage within Davinci Resolve. This means that if you have hours upon hours of interview footage or dialogue-heavy scenes, you can just transcribe all of it at once. Not only that, but you can also text-search an entire bin. This is It’s a great time-saving feature. Blackmagic is putting a lot of effort into text features, and I am curious to see how far they will take it.

Tracking clip uploads

This feature should be helpful if you’re working as a part of a media production team. Users of Davinci Resolve 18.6.4 will now be able to see and track the source of media uploads. This is available via a new media pool column. It should be useful if you want to know who in your team uploaded specific files to the project. It’s a small feature, but it should help teams be a bit more organized.

Davinci Resolve 18.6.4 seems to be another step into making workflows more effective. This update, like many of the recent previous updates for Resolve, is always helpful, even if just a little. Just in 18.6, for example, we got automatic proxy generation and upload, the MaterialIX framework, and a bunch of audio workflow features. Not to mention all the transcription features we got in the past year.

Blackmagic Design wants Davinci Resolve text tools to compete with Adobe Premiere Pro’s Text editing. That’s great for DaVinci users, and I love seeing how competition is pushing both companies forward.

What’s new in DaVinci Resolve 18.6.4

Support for Blackmagic RAW SDK 3.6.

New indicator for timelines with custom settings.

Transcribe audio and clear transcription context menus for bins.

New media pool column to show where the media was uploaded from.

Scripting API support to convert a timeline to stereoscopic 3D.

Scripting API support to create stereo clips in the media pool.

Scripting API support to create, import, and restore cloud projects.

Additional scripting API inputs for creating subtitles from audio.

Addressed incorrect trim cursors persisting outside the edit timeline.

Addressed missing clip color filter in lightbox options.

Addressed an issue with timeline backups not retaining RAW settings.

Addressed incorrect colortrace behavior for timelines in the same project.

Addressed advanced panel picker offset on some high resolution displays.

Addressed incorrect automation display scenarios after adding audio tracks.

Addressed issue with Fusion particle positions using image emitters.

Addressed USD loader trim and time scale issue for new assets.

Addressed issue with updating Fusion overlay control positions.

General performance and stability improvements.

The update is, as always, here on the And, as always, on the DaVinci Resolve support page.