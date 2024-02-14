Blackmagic adds Cinema Camera 6K Gyro data to DaVinci Resolve in 18.6.5 update

Blackmagic has announced its newest update to its video editing software, DaVinci Resolve. Amongst other features, the new update ass support for stabilisation using gyro data from the Cinema Camera 6K (buy here).

It also adds support for video files shot by the upcoming Sony Burano (buy here) Cinealta cinema camera, along with the Blackmagic RAW SDK 3.6.1. Increased support for OpenTimelineIO import and export has also been added.

What’s new?

The headline features for the new update are support for the Blackmagic RAW SDK 3.6.1 and X-OCN clips from the Sony Burano Cinealta camera. These are 16-Bit raw files which offer smaller sizes than traditional raw video files with linear scene encoding.

DaVinci Resolve 18.6.4 also adds support for the import and export of both compound clips and clip markets using OpenTimelineIO. This is an API and interchange format which supports clips, timing, tracks, transitions, markers, metadata and more.

For most of us, it can be considered an updated replacement for the old Final Cut Pro XML format. Import and export for this format has been around for years. It’s what I used to export projects from Premiere Pro into Resolve for grading before Resolve because a decent editor in its own right.

Here’s a complete list of changes in the latest 18.6.5 update:

Support for Blackmagic RAW SDK 3.6.1.

Support for Sony Burano X-OCN clips.

Gyro stabilization with Blackmagic Cinema Camera 6K.

Ability to import and export compound clips in OpenTimelineIO.

Ability to import and export clip markers in OpenTimelineIO.

Import module support for Python 3.12.

Multi-layer EXR mattes now use the layer name as default node label.

The add new version key shortcut now works with multiple clip selections.

The new version action now applies correctly on the selected clip.

Curves and HDR zones graphs now display correctly in compound nodes.

Addressed an issue with the Fusion fold transition at some resolutions.

Addressed an issue when rotating clips with Resolve FX Depth Map.

Addressed an exposure issue for some media managed Sony XAVC clips.

Addressed artifacts with Dolby Vision trims on some AMD systems.

Addressed artifacts with ACES transforms on some AMD based Macs.

Addressed incorrect control ranges in Resolve FX Relight directional mode.

Addressed issue with dynamic project switching from the Fusion page.

Addressed a mesh point update issue changing Fusion grid warp size.

Addressed issue with HDR option visibility in Fusion color space transform.

Addressed media sync issues after bin import or copy in cloud projects.

Addressed audio normalization setting not retained with render presets.

General performance and stability improvements.

While the features are being applied to both DaVinci Resolve and DaVinci Resolve Studio, there are limitations that will be in place if you’re using the free version of the software. You’re limited to rendering out at 4K UHD, and many effects, AI and 3D tools will be unavailable.

Price and Availablity

The Blackmagic DaVinci Resolve 18.6.5 update is available to download for free for all users. There is no cost to use DaVinci Resolve. The DaVinci Resolve Studio 18.6.5 update is also a free download for licensed DaVinci Resolve Studio users.