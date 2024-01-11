Audubon Photography Awards 2024 opens with magnificent photos of birds in their surroundings

Audubon Photography Awards 2024 is now ready for your photos. You have until February to submit your photos, and this year’s contest brings some novelties. There’s a new category involving birds in their surroundings. So, we bring you some wonderful photos for inspiration.

“The contest’s new Birds in Landscapes Prize aims to highlight how birds connect with their broader surroundings,” the propositions read. “Birds do not need to be close up for the photograph to be successful. The setting can be wild, urban, or suburban, and the relationship can be symbiotic or can reflect a specific challenge birds face.”

Other prizes include the Grand Prize, Professional Prize, Amateur Prize, Youth Prize, Plants for Birds Prize, Fisher Prize, Female Bird Prize, and Video Prize. Winning the Grand Prize brings you USD 5,000, and each category carries a monetary prize, among other things.

The contest is open from January 10, 2024, until February 28, 2024, at noon ET. Winners and honorable mentions will be featured in the Summer 2024 issue of Audubon magazine. Select photos and videos will also be featured in digital galleries promoted on Audubon’s website and social channels throughout the year.

Additional details and rules

The contest is open to all legal residents of the 50 United States, the District of Columbia, and Canada (excluding Quebec). You need to be 13 years of age or older as of the date of the submission. Audubon encourages ethical bird photography and videography, and photos and videos that don’t adhere to Audubon’s Guide to Ethical Bird Photography and Videography will be disqualified. You can see more details and rules here.

Entry fees are $15 per image or video, and the Youth, Plants for Birds, and Video divisions are free for entrants who are 13 to 17 years of age.

Visit the website for official contest rules and frequently asked questions. For inspiration, check out the photos below and the Audubon Photography Awards winners from previous years.