Amazon unveils its very own text-to-image generator

We knew it wouldn’t be long before Amazon jumped onto the generative AI bandwagon. But here they are, just announcing their new text-to-image generator, amongst other AI-related things.

Amazon Web Services launched their new AI model, Titan, at the re:Invent conference this week. Just like every other image generator out there, it can create images from text or change an existing image using in-painting, out-painting, and background-altering techniques.

However, unlike platforms such as Dall-E and Midjourney, Amazon seems to be mostly targeting business and entrepreneur use. This makes sense, especially when you consider the huge marketplace that already uses Amazon.

“[You] can use the model to seamlessly swap out backgrounds to generate lifestyle images, all while retaining the main subject of the image and to create a few more options,” said Vice President of Data and Machine Learning Services at AWS Swami Sivasubramanian, according to TechCrunch.

Allegedly, each image will include a tamper-proof watermark stating that the image is AI-generated. This will also act as a sort of insurance against potential copyright infringement.

The company already rolled out features to allow businesses to replace boring white backgrounds with AI-generated lifestyle backgrounds for products. I imagine that this is just the next step.

However, as Petapixel notes, Amazon has not been transparent about where it is sourcing its data. We simply don’t know if the images used for data training were copyrighted or not.

This is the murky side of generative AI, and several artists, writers and stock image sites have launched lawsuits against the biggest AI software companies for breaching copyright law.

[via Petapixel]