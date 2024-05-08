Met Gala photographers spark outrage after racist jokes about a K-Pop band

The 2024 Met Gala was supposed to be a night of high fashion and celebrity glamour. But for K-Pop group Stray Kids, it turned sour thanks to insensitive and racist behavior from photographers. Fans erupted online after a TikTok video captured the disrespectful treatment the eight-member group received on the red carpet.

Clad in navy blue coats, Stray Kids made a grand entrance, only to be met with comments like “I’ve never seen so many unemotional faces in my life” and “They’re robots.” This blatant stereotyping sparked immediate outrage. But wait, there’s more. When the band members revealed their coordinated Tommy Hilfiger suits, photographers complained, “We gotta do it again.” You can hear one of them yelling, “Now, let’s do it with feeling!”

One photographer even asked a colleague, “How do you say ‘right’ in Korean?” thinking he was totally hilarious. Someone responded, “Arigato,” making the situation even more cringe-worthy. As the band walked away, photographers commented that fans would confuse the group with two separate bands due to the coat removal — a racist stereotype implying Asian people look alike.

Just saw this video of stray kids at the Met Gala and the level of disrespect from the paparazzi is actually crazy😤. The paparazzi out here acting like the group doesn't understand english and proceeds to be racist. I hope skz had fun though 💃 pic.twitter.com/POnzuRz5Ao — the official kpop waltz (@KpopWaltz) May 7, 2024

The incident quickly went viral, with fans worldwide expressing disgust on social media under the hashtag #RespectStrayKids. The photographers’ childish antics overshadowed the group’s Met Gala debut and left a bad taste in everyone’s mouth.

This racism and disrespect is disgusting but unfortunately not surprising. The reason many of us who cover K-pop are fiercely protective of these artists is because this happens at most American red carpet and events. They deserve so much better. #MetGala @voguemagazine https://t.co/pYPP5fzzCn — emilykmm (@emilykmm) May 6, 2024

A message to disrespectful Met Gala photographers

Before I wrap up, I’d like to add some personal commentary. Okay, let’s be honest: it’s pure rant.

First of all, there is no need to say “right” in Korean – many of us who were born in other countries also speak English in addition to our native language. Some of us speak it better than certain native speakers, thanks to formal education and tons of books we’ve read. Let me know when you speak Korean as well as they speak English. Oh, and by the way – arigato is Japanese. I guess you really can’t tell Asian people apart, huh?

Speaking of telling Asian people apart, do you really think people will mix Stray Kids members for another band? I mean, really? And you find that joke so funny, you think you’re hilarious? Grow the hell up and stop using immature, racist jokes you used in elementary school. It wasn’t even funny then, especially now that you’re a grown man.

Finally, I have to say I’m really glad I’m not your publisher or employer. I’m so glad people like this don’t represent me or my business.

As you can see, this incident really struck a nerve. Not only in me personally, but in many people around the world. But other than annoying the crap out of so many of us, it highlights the need for inclusivity and cultural sensitivity in the entertainment industry. Hopefully, this will serve as a wake-up call for those who fail to recognize the importance of respect for all artists and all people, regardless of their background.

[via Daily Beast]