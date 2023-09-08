You could be Yelp’s first-ever official food photographer

Popular review platform Yelp is searching for an official food photographer. The lucky winner will be paid to photograph food in top restaurants for two months. Honestly, it doesn’t sound like a bad deal at all.

Honestly, it sounds like more of a gig than a competition. The chosen photographer will work for two months, between December 2023 and January 2024. Yelp is paying $10,000 to visit and photograph just two restaurants in a month. They will also have to write two blog posts and create additional content for social media in that time frame.

American food influencer @FoodWithSoy will lead the panel of judges. According to the website, contestants will be judged upon “their love for local restaurants, quality of photography and social media prowess.”

The website also states that the chosen photographer will be an “authority on all things phone photography.” This does imply that Yelp expects the winner to shoot the images with a smartphone, although they don’t actually specify that.

This seems like a great opportunity, especially for someone who is passionate about food photography and restaurants. It’s a fairly generous amount of money on offer, although nobody should think that this will be an easy gig.

Shooting in restaurants is difficult, even when the restaurant is closed, and the dishes are plated up specifically for photography. Shooting during general serving hours using only available light is very tricky indeed.

The winner will have to think on their feet and manage working around busy, popular working restaurants. There are also some tricks of the trade that pro-food photographers swear by.

Still, for the right person, this could be an amazing opportunity. Hurry though, applications are only accepted until the end of October 2023.