DIY Photography

Your one stop shop for everything photo-video

Search

Submit A Story

You could be Yelp’s first-ever official food photographer

by 1 Comment

Popular review platform Yelp is searching for an official food photographer. The lucky winner will be paid to photograph food in top restaurants for two months. Honestly, it doesn’t sound like a bad deal at all.

Honestly, it sounds like more of a gig than a competition. The chosen photographer will work for two months, between December 2023 and January 2024. Yelp is paying $10,000 to visit and photograph just two restaurants in a month. They will also have to write two blog posts and create additional content for social media in that time frame.

American food influencer @FoodWithSoy will lead the panel of judges. According to the website, contestants will be judged upon “their love for local restaurants, quality of photography and social media prowess.”

The website also states that the chosen photographer will be an “authority on all things phone photography.” This does imply that Yelp expects the winner to shoot the images with a smartphone, although they don’t actually specify that.

This seems like a great opportunity, especially for someone who is passionate about food photography and restaurants. It’s a fairly generous amount of money on offer, although nobody should think that this will be an easy gig.

Shooting in restaurants is difficult, even when the restaurant is closed, and the dishes are plated up specifically for photography. Shooting during general serving hours using only available light is very tricky indeed.

The winner will have to think on their feet and manage working around busy, popular working restaurants. There are also some tricks of the trade that pro-food photographers swear by.

Still, for the right person, this could be an amazing opportunity. Hurry though, applications are only accepted until the end of October 2023.

Related posts:

Official photos of the Tamron 70-180mm f/2.8 Di III VXD lens leak ahead of official announcement Professional food photographer debunks myths of nasty food styling hacks The first AI food photo generator has launched - should food photographers be worried?The first AI food photo generator has launched for restaurant menus – should food photographers be worried? Here’s what food photographers need to have in their food styling kit
Alex Baker: from diyphotography.net

About Alex Baker

Alex Baker is a portrait and lifestyle driven photographer based in Valencia, Spain. She works on a range of projects from commercial to fine art and has had work featured in publications such as The Daily Mail, Conde Nast Traveller and El Mundo, and has exhibited work across Europe

Free Resources

Advanced lighting book

Learn photography

Recent Posts