You can’t buy Panavision’s new Ultra Panatar II 1.3x T2.8 Anamorphic lenses

Panavision has announced a new set of lenses. They’re the Ultra Panatar II 1.3x anamorphic lenses, coming in seven different focal lengths. Panavision says the lenses offer a vintage anamorphic feel with vertical breathing.

The lenses come in seven focal lengths of 35mm, 40mm, 50mm, 65mm, 85mm, 100mm and 135mm with a T2.8 maximum aperture. They also have a large image projection circle of 46mm for wide sensor size compatibility.

Panavision Ultra Panatar II – Not available for sale

You won’t find any Panavision lenses for sale at B&H, or even in the used market. Panavision doesn’t make gear to sell. They make it to rent. The new lens lineup is no different, so they’re not available to buy. Just rent.

But they are some sexy-looking lenses if you have the cash to splash on renting these for your production. Of course, you need an equally beefy camera to use them on, like the Arri Alexa LF Mini (buy here). And thanks to its large 46mm projection circle, it handles cameras with those large sensors with ease.

If you’d prefer to buy and you’re using smaller cameras, there are plenty of other anamorphic lenses available from companies including Laowa and Sirui, to mention just a couple.

1.3x Anamorphic Squeeze

As anamorphic lenses, they come with a squeeze factor. In this case, it’s 1.3x, so you’ll need to desqueeze this in post for things to look normal. Despite only having a 1.3x squeeze factor, however, Panavision says they provide a similar feel to 2x anamorphic lenses.

Panavision does have a YouTube channel, but there doesn’t appear to be any sample footage available shot using the new Panavision lenses yet. No doubt it will be coming to a cinema near us in the near future – even if we don’t realise it when it happens.

Panavision Ultra Panatar II Specs

Focal Length T-Stop Close Focus (in) Weight (lb) Length (in) Diameter (in) 35 2.8 24 5.8 6.6 4.97 40 2.8 24 6.5 7.1 4.97 50 2.8 24 5.7 6.5 4.97 65 2.8 24 6.3 6.5 4.97 85 2.8 36 6.3 7.1 4.97 100 2.8 30 6.2 6.8 4.97 135 2.8 42 6.5 7.4 4.97

Price and Availability

As mentioned above, Panavision doesn’t sell anything. So you won’t find any of these or Panavision’s other lenses available for sale. Panavision doesn’t provide rental prices on its website, so you’ll have to contact them directly. You can find out more on the Panavision website.