Cosina announces three new 75mm and 50mm lenses for RF, Z, E and M mount.

Cosina has posted the list of new lenses they’re taking to CP+ 2024 in Yokohama, Japan. And it’s an impressive-looking lineup, totalling three lenses. One is for Canon RF, Nikon Z, and Sony E while the other two are for Leica M.

For Canon RF, Nikon Z and Sony E, we’ve got the Voigtlander NOKTON 75mm F1.5 Aspherical lens. The two lenses for Leica M are the APO-LANTHAR 50mm F3.5 VM and COLOR-SKOPAR 50mm F2.2 VM lenses.

Voigtlander NOKTON 75mm f/1.5 Aspherical (RF/Z/E)

Cosina seems to be going hard on the NOKTON lenses right now. In February 2024 alone, we’ve seen the NOKTON 28mm f/1.5 (buy here) and the NOKTON 50mm f/1.0 (buy here). And now, the third Nokton lens in a month.

I’m talking about the Nokton 75mm f/1.5 aspherical lens, which is available for Canon RF, Nikon Z, and Sony E mounts. Cosina describes the lens as a “high speed medium telephoto” lens which features electronic contracts for communication with bodies for that system.

The synergy effect of the large F1.5 aperture and slightly longer focal length makes it ideal for “bokeh” photography. Cosina

Voigtlander NOKTON 75mm f/1.5 Aspherical Specs

Focal length: 75mm Aperture ratio: f/2 Minimum aperture: f/32 Mounts Canon RF, Nikon Z, Sony E Lens configuration: 7 elements in 6 groups Angle of view: 32.6° Number of aperture blades: 12 Shortest shooting distance: 0.5m Filter size: φ62mm Lens hood: Dedicated screw-in hood Aperture ring: Yes Electronic contacts: Yes Dimensions: φ74.0×71.9mm Weight: 525g

Voigtlander APO-LANTHAR 50mm F3.5 VM (Leica M)

This is a slightly odd one, but it’s not something we haven’t seen before. Cosina released several versions of the Nokton 28mm f/1.5, and they’ve done it here, too. Cosina says there are four versions of the lens, but it appears to be two versions, each in two colours.

Apochromatic design was applied. A high-performance lens with a stylish appearance and a maximum aperture value of F3.5 has been realized. A total of four types of lenses are available, each with a different focus structure, material, and exterior color. Cosina

Voigtlander APO-LANTHAR 50mm F3.5 VM Specs

Focal length: 50mm Aperture ratio: f/3.5 Minimum aperture: f/22 Mounts Leica M Lens configuration: 8 elements in 6 groups Angle of view: 45.7° Number of aperture blades: 10 Shortest shooting distance: 0.45m Filter size: φ62mm Lens hood: Dedicated screw-in hood Aperture ring: Yes Electronic contacts: Yes Dimensions: Φ73.4×73.9mm Weight: 515g

Voigtlander COLOR-SKOPAR 50mm F2.2 VM (Leica M)

The Voigtlander COLOR-SKOPAR 50mm F2.2 VM is a very compact lens for Leica M mount. At 50mm, it’s considered a “standard” view lens. As such, it’s a very popular focal length the majority of photographers have in their bags.

Voigtlander COLOR-SKOPAR 50mm F2.2 VM Specs

Focal length: 50mm Aperture ratio: f/2.2 Minimum aperture: f/16 Mounts Leica M Lens configuration: 7 elements in 6 groups Angle of view: 47.3° Number of aperture blades: 10 Shortest shooting distance: 0.5m Filter size: φ62mm Lens hood: Dedicated screw-in hood Aperture ring: Yes Electronic contacts: Yes Dimensions: φ51.4×30.0mm Weight: 150g

Price and Availability

There’s no word yet on prices for the new lenses, but Cosina says the new Voigtlander lenses will be available to buy on the Cosina website on February 22nd. I expect they’ll start showing up for pre-order at retailers worldwide around the same time.