Cosina announces three new 75mm and 50mm lenses for RF, Z, E and M mount.
Feb 20, 2024
Cosina has posted the list of new lenses they’re taking to CP+ 2024 in Yokohama, Japan. And it’s an impressive-looking lineup, totalling three lenses. One is for Canon RF, Nikon Z, and Sony E while the other two are for Leica M.
For Canon RF, Nikon Z and Sony E, we’ve got the Voigtlander NOKTON 75mm F1.5 Aspherical lens. The two lenses for Leica M are the APO-LANTHAR 50mm F3.5 VM and COLOR-SKOPAR 50mm F2.2 VM lenses.
Voigtlander NOKTON 75mm f/1.5 Aspherical (RF/Z/E)
Cosina seems to be going hard on the NOKTON lenses right now. In February 2024 alone, we’ve seen the NOKTON 28mm f/1.5 (buy here) and the NOKTON 50mm f/1.0 (buy here). And now, the third Nokton lens in a month.
I’m talking about the Nokton 75mm f/1.5 aspherical lens, which is available for Canon RF, Nikon Z, and Sony E mounts. Cosina describes the lens as a “high speed medium telephoto” lens which features electronic contracts for communication with bodies for that system.
The synergy effect of the large F1.5 aperture and slightly longer focal length makes it ideal for “bokeh” photography.Cosina
Voigtlander NOKTON 75mm f/1.5 Aspherical Specs
|Focal length:
|75mm
|Aperture ratio:
|f/2
|Minimum aperture:
|f/32
|Mounts
|Canon RF, Nikon Z, Sony E
|Lens configuration:
|7 elements in 6 groups
|Angle of view:
|32.6°
|Number of aperture blades:
|12
|Shortest shooting distance:
|0.5m
|Filter size:
|φ62mm
|Lens hood:
|Dedicated screw-in hood
|Aperture ring:
|Yes
|Electronic contacts:
|Yes
|Dimensions:
|φ74.0×71.9mm
|Weight:
|525g
Voigtlander APO-LANTHAR 50mm F3.5 VM (Leica M)
This is a slightly odd one, but it’s not something we haven’t seen before. Cosina released several versions of the Nokton 28mm f/1.5, and they’ve done it here, too. Cosina says there are four versions of the lens, but it appears to be two versions, each in two colours.
Apochromatic design was applied. A high-performance lens with a stylish appearance and a maximum aperture value of F3.5 has been realized. A total of four types of lenses are available, each with a different focus structure, material, and exterior color.Cosina
Voigtlander APO-LANTHAR 50mm F3.5 VM Specs
|Focal length:
|50mm
|Aperture ratio:
|f/3.5
|Minimum aperture:
|f/22
|Mounts
|Leica M
|Lens configuration:
|8 elements in 6 groups
|Angle of view:
|45.7°
|Number of aperture blades:
|10
|Shortest shooting distance:
|0.45m
|Filter size:
|φ62mm
|Lens hood:
|Dedicated screw-in hood
|Aperture ring:
|Yes
|Electronic contacts:
|Yes
|Dimensions:
|Φ73.4×73.9mm
|Weight:
|515g
Voigtlander COLOR-SKOPAR 50mm F2.2 VM (Leica M)
The Voigtlander COLOR-SKOPAR 50mm F2.2 VM is a very compact lens for Leica M mount. At 50mm, it’s considered a “standard” view lens. As such, it’s a very popular focal length the majority of photographers have in their bags.
Voigtlander COLOR-SKOPAR 50mm F2.2 VM Specs
|Focal length:
|50mm
|Aperture ratio:
|f/2.2
|Minimum aperture:
|f/16
|Mounts
|Leica M
|Lens configuration:
|7 elements in 6 groups
|Angle of view:
|47.3°
|Number of aperture blades:
|10
|Shortest shooting distance:
|0.5m
|Filter size:
|φ62mm
|Lens hood:
|Dedicated screw-in hood
|Aperture ring:
|Yes
|Electronic contacts:
|Yes
|Dimensions:
|φ51.4×30.0mm
|Weight:
|150g
Price and Availability
There’s no word yet on prices for the new lenses, but Cosina says the new Voigtlander lenses will be available to buy on the Cosina website on February 22nd. I expect they’ll start showing up for pre-order at retailers worldwide around the same time.
John Aldred
John Aldred is a photographer with over 20 years of experience in the portrait and commercial worlds. He is based in Scotland and has been an early adopter – and occasional beta tester – of almost every digital imaging technology in that time. As well as his creative visual work, John uses 3D printing, electronics and programming to create his own photography and filmmaking tools and consults for a number of brands across the industry.
