Get your hands on a Voigtlander NOKTON 28mm f/1.5

Feb 4, 2024

Get your hands on a Voigtlander NOKTON 28mm f/1.5

Feb 4, 2024

YouTube video

Voigtlander has announced “NOKTON Vintage Line 28mm f/1.5 Aspherical ($999) —a compact and fast lens for the Leica M-mount. The lens comes in two versions: type I, the lighter version with an aluminum exterior, and type II, which has a brass exterior (and a focusing knob).

The Voigtlander NOKTON 28mm f/1.5

Voigtlander NOKTON 28mm f/1.5 type I and type II

Joining the Voigtlander COLORSKOPAR 28mm f/2.8 and the Voigtlander ULTRON 28mm f/2.8, the NOKTON 28mm f/1.5 is the third 28mm lens Voigtlander is currently selling. And, while all three are good lenses, each with a different purpose, I expect the NOKTON to become the most popular one of the trio.

Voigtlander NOKTON 28mm f/1.5 type I black
Voigtlander NOKTON 28mm f/1.5 type I
Voigtlander NOKTON 28mm f/1.5 type II black
Voigtlander NOKTON 28mm f/1.5 type II
Voigtlander NOKTON 28mm f/1.5 type II silver
Voigtlander NOKTON 28mm f/1.5 type II
Voigtlander NOKTON 28mm f/1.5 type I silver
Voigtlander NOKTON 28mm f/1.5 type I

People like fast lenses, not just due to low light performance but also due to their beautiful bokeh. The Nokton, being an f/1.5 lens, delivers all of that in a compact 45mm package. And, in typical Voigtlander fashion, that “package” is stylish too, with its beautiful vintage look being a perfect fit for Leica-M cameras.

Voigtlander NOKTON 28mm f/1.5 specs

Focal Length28mm
Aperture Ratio1 : 1.5
Minimum ApertureF16
Lens Construction8 groups 10 elements
Angle of View74.5°
Aperture Blade12
Minimum Focus0.5m
Rangefinder Coupling∞～0.7m (It depends on the camera)
Diameter × Lengthφ54.0×45.5mm
Filter sizeφ43mm
Weight250g(Type I) 330g(Type II)
HoodLH-6 (Optional hood)

Price and availability

Both the Voigtlander NOKTON 28mm f/1.5 type I and type II are available now on Mapcamera and B&H (though it is still marked out of stock at B&H). The NOKTON 28mm f/1.5 type I is available for $999, while the type II is slightly pricier, at $1049. Both types are available in black and silver colors.

