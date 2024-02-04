Get your hands on a Voigtlander NOKTON 28mm f/1.5

Voigtlander has announced “NOKTON Vintage Line 28mm f/1.5 Aspherical ($999) —a compact and fast lens for the Leica M-mount. The lens comes in two versions: type I, the lighter version with an aluminum exterior, and type II, which has a brass exterior (and a focusing knob).

The Voigtlander NOKTON 28mm f/1.5

Joining the Voigtlander COLORSKOPAR 28mm f/2.8 and the Voigtlander ULTRON 28mm f/2.8, the NOKTON 28mm f/1.5 is the third 28mm lens Voigtlander is currently selling. And, while all three are good lenses, each with a different purpose, I expect the NOKTON to become the most popular one of the trio.

Voigtlander NOKTON 28mm f/1.5 type I Voigtlander NOKTON 28mm f/1.5 type II Voigtlander NOKTON 28mm f/1.5 type II Voigtlander NOKTON 28mm f/1.5 type I

People like fast lenses, not just due to low light performance but also due to their beautiful bokeh. The Nokton, being an f/1.5 lens, delivers all of that in a compact 45mm package. And, in typical Voigtlander fashion, that “package” is stylish too, with its beautiful vintage look being a perfect fit for Leica-M cameras.

Voigtlander NOKTON 28mm f/1.5 specs

Focal Length 28mm Aperture Ratio 1 : 1.5 Minimum Aperture F16 Lens Construction 8 groups 10 elements Angle of View 74.5° Aperture Blade 12 Minimum Focus 0.5m Rangefinder Coupling ∞～0.7m (It depends on the camera) Diameter × Length φ54.0×45.5mm Filter size φ43mm Weight 250g(Type I) 330g(Type II) Hood LH-6 (Optional hood)

Price and availability

Both the Voigtlander NOKTON 28mm f/1.5 type I and type II are available now on Mapcamera and B&H (though it is still marked out of stock at B&H). The NOKTON 28mm f/1.5 type I is available for $999, while the type II is slightly pricier, at $1049. Both types are available in black and silver colors.