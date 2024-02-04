Get your hands on a Voigtlander NOKTON 28mm f/1.5
Feb 4, 2024
Voigtlander has announced “NOKTON Vintage Line 28mm f/1.5 Aspherical ($999) —a compact and fast lens for the Leica M-mount. The lens comes in two versions: type I, the lighter version with an aluminum exterior, and type II, which has a brass exterior (and a focusing knob).
Joining the Voigtlander COLORSKOPAR 28mm f/2.8 and the Voigtlander ULTRON 28mm f/2.8, the NOKTON 28mm f/1.5 is the third 28mm lens Voigtlander is currently selling. And, while all three are good lenses, each with a different purpose, I expect the NOKTON to become the most popular one of the trio.
People like fast lenses, not just due to low light performance but also due to their beautiful bokeh. The Nokton, being an f/1.5 lens, delivers all of that in a compact 45mm package. And, in typical Voigtlander fashion, that “package” is stylish too, with its beautiful vintage look being a perfect fit for Leica-M cameras.
Voigtlander NOKTON 28mm f/1.5 specs
|Focal Length
|28mm
|Aperture Ratio
|1 : 1.5
|Minimum Aperture
|F16
|Lens Construction
|8 groups 10 elements
|Angle of View
|74.5°
|Aperture Blade
|12
|Minimum Focus
|0.5m
|Rangefinder Coupling
|∞～0.7m (It depends on the camera)
|Diameter × Length
|φ54.0×45.5mm
|Filter size
|φ43mm
|Weight
|250g(Type I) 330g(Type II)
|Hood
|LH-6 (Optional hood)
Price and availability
Both the Voigtlander NOKTON 28mm f/1.5 type I and type II are available now on Mapcamera and B&H (though it is still marked out of stock at B&H). The NOKTON 28mm f/1.5 type I is available for $999, while the type II is slightly pricier, at $1049. Both types are available in black and silver colors.
Sagiv Gilburd
Sagiv Gilburd is an Israel-based commercial photographer and videographer with extensive expertise in studio work, event photography, and managing large-scale photography projects.
