You can now download a virtual camera for shooting virtual photos within Blender

The original video was extremely interesting. A geeky roller coaster that really shows off how good physics engines in 3D software have become, especially when it comes to bending light.

At the time of the original post, I mentioned that the file was not available to download. So, you couldn’t download it and have a play with it in your own scenes. Well, that’s now changed.

Sirrandalot hasn’t made the file available completely free. It’s going to cost you CAD$5 to get it, but it’s not really a lot to spend. Even if it’s just as a curiosity to experiment with, that’s less than a coffee these days.

If you want to see some sample images “shot” with the virtual camera, check out this list on imgur.