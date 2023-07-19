DIY Photography

You can now download a virtual camera for shooting virtual photos within Blender

Some of you might remember a bizarre virtual camera we featured recently. It was a 3D virtual camera, constructed in Blender, that used models of real optics to focus the light and add some imperfection into your otherwise flawless renders.

Well, its creator, sirrandalot, has now released the file – after improving one or two things. He’s posted up another video going over the improvements and how to use it in your scene.

The original video was extremely interesting. A geeky roller coaster that really shows off how good physics engines in 3D software have become, especially when it comes to bending light.

At the time of the original post, I mentioned that the file was not available to download. So, you couldn’t download it and have a play with it in your own scenes. Well, that’s now changed.

Sirrandalot hasn’t made the file available completely free. It’s going to cost you CAD$5 to get it, but it’s not really a lot to spend. Even if it’s just as a curiosity to experiment with, that’s less than a coffee these days.

If you want to see some sample images “shot” with the virtual camera, check out this list on imgur.

