Zeiss targets virtual production with motion tracking company acquisition

Zeiss has acquired UK-based Ncam Technologies Ltd. Founded in 2012, Ncam is a developer of camera tracking systems. These are used for things like motion control, visual effects and virtual production. Zeiss appears to want to move into the camera tracking space, hence the acquisition.

What makes Ncam special is that its a system you can use anywhere. Indoors or outdoors, in just about any environment you can think of. Compact hardware mounts directly to the cameras, letting you visualise AR, MR, XR, set extensions or complete new environments.

Zeiss is expanding out sideways

Zeiss says they have been expanding their technology portfolio in the cinema, broadcast and visual effects fields. With Zeiss producing a number of cinema lenses, this feels like a natural progression for the company. Exploring complementing technologies isn’t uncommon for companies in a given industry.

The companies have wasted no time at all in rebranding the website. It already contains the Zeiss logo alongside Ncam’s own. They also immediately addressed some of the concerns of their customers with an announcement article on the Ncam website.

What are Zeiss’ plans?

Not much has been announced about the company’s plans. However, part of Ncam’s announcement talks about new products on the horizon.

ZEISS will introduce the first product out of this cooperation later this summer and is committed to support all Ncam users and customers. A compelling upgrade program will ensure that every new feature and improvement brought to the technology will also benefit existing Ncam users.

I don’t expect Zeiss will be developing any motion-tracking hardware for the average camera user. After all, they’ve only made one (not great) camera in recent years. And it’s now been discontinued – although it’s still listed on the Zeiss website.

I expect that it will more than likely be business as usual for Ncam customers. Except, with new joint Zeiss branding.

[via FDTimes]