You can now create AI images with Midjourney web interface

Late last year, Midjourney took a giant leap and moved from Discord to a dedicated website. And now – you can finally actually create images through it! Although it’s still in alpha and limited to certain users, most of us who tried Midjourney on Discord can access it.

Once you visit Midjourney’s website, you’ll see a notification reading that “creation is in alpha and being tested with experienced users […] who have made more than 100 images.” But I think most of us who have played with the generator on Discord have created more than 100 images.

Ease of use and speed

I briefly tested Midjourney on the web. It’s different from the Discord experience, but I find it equally easy to use. For most people, it will most likely be easier and more intuitive. Once you type your prompt and click on the little settings icon on the right, you’ll get to choose all the features you want your image to have: size and aspect ratio, stylization, weirdness, the Midjourney version (6 is the highest currently available), and so on. It’s everything you have on Discord, but you don’t have to type out commands for it – just click the buttons and drag the slider.

You can navigate through your images with the scroll of your mouse. In addition to the images you’ve generated in this session, you can scroll all the way back and work on your older creations if you want to.

Image generation is pretty fast, even though I haven’t set it to maximum speed. It seems to me that it’s faster than Discord, but I didn’t turn my stopwatch on, so take this with a grain of salt. :)

Image modifications

Once your four images are generated, you’ll have more options to modify them. Once again, you’ll get everything you’re used to on Discord: you can vary the image, upscale it, remix, pan, zoom, vary just a region of the image, and more.

The “inpainted” rose is a little wonky, but I tried

Availability

As I mentioned, browser-based Midjourney is still in its alpha stage, so there’s still a lot of work to be done before it reaches the public. “We will make an announcement when it’s available to everyone,” the website reads, but there’s not even an approximate release date yet. Still, you can play with it if you have over 100 creations under your belt, so if you do – go ahead and test it out.