Canon expands the Explorers of Light program to include six talented filmmakers

Canon USA announced that it is expanding its Explorers of Light program to include filmmakers for the first time. The six talented filmmakers will join the list of outstanding photographers, welcoming a new class of storytellers focused on the craft of cinematography.

The Canon Explorers of Light program started in 1995. It was designed to celebrate and highlight the work of outstanding professional imaging creators. The list includes well-known photographers such as Sue Bryce, Jimmy Chin, Lindsay Adler, and Jeremy Cowart.

Cinematographers Christine Ng (Poker Face, ZIWE, Between the World and Me), Claudia Raschke (Julia, My Name is Pauli Murray, RBG), David Klein, ASC (The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett, Homeland), and Shana Hagan, ASC (Somebody Somewhere, Welcome to Flatch, The Kingmaker), and directors Matthew Heineman (American Symphony, Retrograde, Cartel Land) and Rudy Valdez (Choir, Carlos, The Sentence) will join the 35 existing EOLs in sharing their expertise, knowledge and unique perspectives with filmmakers around the world.

Brian Mahar, senior vice president and general manager of Canon U.S.A., Inc., said, “For 30

years, the Explorers of Light program has been a platform for education and inspiration. Today,

we are proud to widen the aperture of the craft of visual storytelling by welcoming a group of

filmmakers known for their boundary-breaking cinematography and commitment to mentorship.

Each of our newest members will add incredible value to the program and to the filmmaking

community at large.”

“Canon cameras and optics have been my top creative tools for documentary filmmaking for many years,” said award-winning filmmaker Claudia Raschke. She advised new filmmakers to “experiment as much as you can with the tech tools you have access to and create a playground to challenge yourself to think outside your limits.”

David Klein emphasized his dedication to storytelling by saying, “Exploring light is quite literally what I do. On set and in pre-production, we’re always exploring new and unique ways to use light to tell stories differently. Canon is constantly pushing the envelope to deliver new ways to tell stories with tried and true tech, and it’s an honour to be named an Explorer of Light.”

You can read more about the new Canon Explorers of Light on the Canon website.