Wacom Movink 13 is the company’s first OLED pen & touch display tablet

Wacom has announced the new Wacom Movink 13 (buy here), their newest pen and touch display. It’s the company’s first OLED pen and touch display. This switch to OLED means it’s also the thinnest Wacom display to date.

Weighing only 420g, it’s an ideal travel companion for photographers on the go. It’s compatible with both Windows and Mac using a single cable. A system that, as Wacom puts it, is “always ready to go”.

Wacom Movink – OLED pen and touch display

Like other tablet displays, the Wacom Movink needs to plug into a computer in order to work. It’s compatible with both Windows and Mac using a single USB-C cable. It extends or mirrors your desktop, providing you with all of your software at your literal fingertips.

The Wacom Movink, while small and lightweight, could work for either scenario. It’s an ideal travel size, but it would happily fit in on just about any desk. The built-in OLED display is a 13.3″ Samsung, Pantone Validated, Pantone SkinTone Validated, 1920×1080 resolution display.

The Moveink has an active area of 11.6″ x 6.5″, with 10-bit colour depth, 100% DCI-P3, and 95% Adobe RGB coverage. The pen offers 8192 levels of pressure sensitivity, 60° and three side buttons. The pen can also be customised with new grips, nibs, etc., depending on your needs.

While graphics tablets such as these have their origins in the graphic design world, they have become a must-have tool for many photographers and filmmakers. I personally own several graphics tablets. I have a couple permanently at home and one for when I travel.

I could very easily see the Wacom Movink becoming the go-to travel tablet for many photographers and filmmakers. Of course, the Moveink doesn’t exactly come with a beginner-friendly price tag. If it’s a little out of your budget, be sure to check the range of Wacom One tablets.

Price and Availability

The Wacom Movink is available to pre-order now for $749.95.