Wildlife photographer Paul Nicklen issues warning about fake photo scams

Wildlife photographer and National Geographic contributor Paul Nicklen has raised the alarm about scammers using his image to deceive people. The photographer shared an image on his Instagram feed that appears to show him in hospital with a broken leg.

He emphatically stated, “THIS IS FAKE!! This is a scam and it is being used to exploit innocent people. I am healthy and well.”

Nicklen expressed his distress at the reports of scammers preying on vulnerable individuals. He emphasized his stance, reiterating, “I don’t know how many times I need to say this, but I will never write you on Instagram or Facebook and ask you for money or ask you to sing my praises or engage in long and romantic cyber conversations with you.”

The warning, posted on November 1, highlighted the photographer’s frustration at receiving “five to 10 emails a day” from people inquiring about romantic messages they believed he had sent in private Instagram messages.

Addressing his genuine followers, Nicklen reassured them, saying, “For those who follow my work, please know that I will never write you personally. There is only one @PaulNicklen and any other variation of that name is a scam.”

Nicklen has enjoyed a 20-year career spanning diverse roles such as marine biologist, fine art photographer, filmmaker, conservationist, speaker, and author.

So, if you get any private love letters from famous wildlife photographers, it’s probably fake. Especially if they are asking for money. If it sounds too good to be true, it probably is!

[Via Petapixel]