Vwfndr Keirin is a very pretty panoramic camera that doesn’t exist… yet!

This is an interesting one that currently appears to be in the concept stage, although prototypes are apparently on the way. It’s a team-up between designer Mireia Gordi Vila and design studio Neuvo.Tokyo.

The camera itself is the Vwfndr Keirin, and it’s designed for shooting digital panoramic photos. The team behind the camera say the design was completed in 2023, and 2024 is the year for manufacture.

Vwfndr Keirin Panoramic Digital Camera

Neuvo.Tokyo took to Threads to share the news of the camera’s announcement, along with a video showing some of its details. The post states:

THE PANORAMIC 1st DIGITAL CAMERA

VWFNDR™ Camera

・

WE DESIGNED A CAMERA IN 2023

AND WE ARE MAKING IT IN 2024

・

by Nuevo.Tokyo + Mireia.Studio

Exactly what the specs will be remains to be seen. However, the company has released some details. It will have a 35mm lens and a 60-megapixel resolution sensor. It will be a 3:2 sensor with crops available at various panoramic aspect ratios.

There are also some things we can see from the concept images. For a start, there’s that big curved display, which wraps around the back of the camera.

It’s a fascinating concept and that large touchscreen display certainly does look good for showing off wide panoramic images. It also means that you’ve got a more dynamic user interface. If it can be as responsive as your average modern smartphone screen, I think they could be onto a winner.

Of course, it also looks quite delicate. So, I hope it comes with some kind of protection. I can imagine if that screen would get scratched up quite easily rolling around in a backpack. Not to mention if, while in the bag, it impacted with something hard on that curved edge of the screen.

It will be interesting to see how all that works out in the real world. And that’s expected to happen soon, too. PetaPixel reports that the company has now reached a working prototype phase but is planning to show it off in Tokyo for the first time in April.

It’s certainly an interesting concept. I’m very curious to see what the world makes of it, assuming it eventually becomes a reality.

Price and Availability

Naturally, as this is still at the concept and prototype stages, no prices have been announced yet. Nor has a specific release date. They want to show off the prototype in April, but that doesn’t mean the final product will come soon.

That being said, they do seem determined to deliver in 2024. So, maybe we’ll see something quite soon that’s close to a final release. For now, to find out more, see the Vwfndr website.

